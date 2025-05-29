Kelly Macdonald's famous ex-husband who she shares two sons with

Kelly Macdonald is back on our screens in Netflix's highly anticipated psychological thriller, Dept. Q. The series follows troubled detective, DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), who is tasked with investigating cold cases and enlists a team of misfits to help him solve the disappearance of a public servant four years earlier.

Kelly plays Carl's therapist, Dr Rachel Irving, in the nine-parter, which is adapted from novels by the Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The Scottish actress is famed for her impressive TV and film career, with credits including Line of Duty, Operation Mincemeat, Trainspotting and Nanny McPhee. But did you know that her ex-husband is also a famous face? Keep reading to find out more about Kelly's home life…

Kelly's famous ex-husband

Kelly, 49, was married to Scottish musician Douglas Payne, the bassist in the rock band Travis, for 14 years.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Kelly Macdonald was married to Douglas Payne for 14 years

The pair's split was confirmed in September 2017 by publicist Craig Bankey, who said that while the former couple would have preferred to keep the information private, they were "united in parenting their two children".

Kelly's children

Kelly and Douglas, 52, share two sons together, Freddie, 17, and Theodore, 12.

Sharing an insight into her home life in her hometown of Glasgow, Kelly recently told The Guardian: "I'm surrounded by boys and animals. I have a very low-key life, it suits me."

© Netflix Kelly Macdonald plays Dr. Rachel Irving in Dept. Q

Opening up about the guilt that comes with being a working mum, the actress said: "The guilt never gets easier.

"I think that's just a working mum thing – you never feel like you're doing either thing as well as you should be. They understand what I'm doing and where I am, and we've got technology at least, so we can see each other's faces."

A doting mum, the Boardwalk Empire star also revealed that she follows her sons on their phones "to see where they are, like a sneak, checking up on them".

© Photo: BBC Kelly lives in Glasgow

She added: "I was doing that a few weeks ago and I zoomed out, and suddenly it was just the Earth, and they were there and I was here. I know this, but it really did something to my brain. Because it's far."

Kelly's love life

Kelly likes to keep her private life away from the spotlight, so not much is known about her current relationship status.

Dept. Q is available to stream on Netflix.