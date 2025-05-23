Netflix viewers are binge-watching 'addictive' five-episode drama: '10/10'

Netflix viewers are binge-watching the "addictive" new miniseries Sirens, with many praising the five-part black comedy on social media.

From the creator of Maid, this "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class" stars Julianne Moore as the mysterious and wealthy socialite Michaela Kell, who has a "creepy" relationship with her personal assistant Simone (Milly Alcock). But when Simone's sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) arrives on Michaela's lavish beach estate, she decides it's time for an intervention.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the show as "brilliant", with some giving the drama a ten out of ten rating.

One person wrote: "Sirens on Netflix is so addictive, they've got me reeled in already, it's not what you think it is at first. I'm on episode 3 of 5 and might watch the whole series in one binge, I have to see how it ends," while another added: "Sirens #Netflix is hysterical and brilliant."

© MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX Julianne Moore stars as Michaela Kell in Sirens

A third viewer penned: "SIRENS ON NETFLIX 10/10!" while another added: "Just finished the new Sirens series on Netflix and I loved it."

What is Sirens about?

The five-parter takes place over the course of one explosive Labor Day weekend as Devon goes to visit her younger sister Simone at her place of work on a lavish beach estate owned by cult-ish figure, Michaela Kell.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Viewers praised the "addictive" series

The synopsis reads: "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela's cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be."

The show is based on creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler's play, Elemeno Pea, which was penned during her time at the prestigious New York-based performing arts conservatory, The Juilliard School.

Who stars in Sirens?

Julianne Moore (Mary & George) leads the cast as Michaela, sharing the screen with Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Simone and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) as Devon.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Glenn Howerton, Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy also star in the miniseries

Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill, MaXXXine) also stars as Michaela's husband Peter Kell, while Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BlackBerry) plays the Kells' close friend and Simone's secret lover, Ethan Corbin.

Other cast members include Felix Solis (The Forgotten, The Rookie) as Jose, while Bill Camp plays Simone and Devon's father, Bruce DeWitt.

Sirens is available to stream on Netflix.