Netflix viewers 'hooked' by bingeable new 8-part series: 'I can't stop watching'

Netflix viewers are "hooked" on Tyler Perry's new political comedy, She the People, with some binge-watching the first eight episodes of the series.

Terri J. Vaughn stars as politician Antoinette Dunkerson, who takes on more than she bargained for after winning her election for Lieutenant Governor.

Viewers praised the series on social media, with many sharing their anticipation for part two, which arrives in August.

One person penned: "Started off real bad and corny as hell but by episode 3 I was hooked. Great show! Can't wait for part 2. #shethepeople," while another added: "#SheThePeople is so corny and funny. I just started and can't stop watching it."

© Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix Terri J. Vaughn stars as Antoinette Dunkerson in She the People

A third viewer wrote: "OMGGGG I love this @netflix show #SheThePeople it's sooooo good!" while another called for more episodes: "Finished #SheThePeople on Netflix….need more episodes. 8 definitely wasn't enough."

Other fans binge-watched all eight episodes, with one viewer "staying up late" to tune into the show, while another wrote: "Been binge watching #SheThePeople and it's a good watch."

What is She The People about?

© Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix Viewers praised the show on social media

The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson, who we first meet during her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After her big win, she must navigate her family life while trying to thrive under a sexist governor.

The synopsis reads: "Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye."

Who stars in She the People?

Terri J. Vaughn (Daddy’s Little Girls) plays leading lady Antoinette Dunkerson, alongside Jade Novah (That's My Jam) as Shamika, Jo Marie Payton (Meet the Browns) as Cleo, Dyon Brooks (A Naughty Christmess Story) as Basil and Drew Olivia Tillman (This Is Us) as Lola Dunkerson.

© Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix The political comedy comes from Tyler Perry

Rounding out the main cast are Tré Boyd (House of Payne) as Titus Dunkerson, Karon Riley (Meet the Browns) as Michael and Robert Craighead (Too Close to Home) as Governor Irwin Harper.

When will part two be released?

The first eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now. Part two, which consists of eight episodes, arrives on August 14.

