Netflix drops 'absolutely brilliant' update on hotly anticipated The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for The Thursday Murder Club – and fans have hailed the clip as "absolutely brilliant".

The star-studded adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel follows a group of four friends in a retirement home who meet up weekly to investigate unsolved murders. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, they find themselves wrapped up in a real whodunnit.

The film, directed by Chris Columbus, boasts an impressive cast, led by Helen Mirren (The Queen, Gosford Park), who plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, The Out-Laws) as ex–union activist Ron, Ben Kingsley (Gandhi, Three More) as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Diplomat) as ex-nurse Joyce.

They're joined by a stacked ensemble cast, including Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Daniel Mays (Atonement, Line of Duty), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Anna Karenina, Chevalier), Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Players), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, The Crown) and David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man).

The Thursday Murder Club arrives on Netflix on August 28.