Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix drops 'absolutely brilliant' update on hotly anticipated The Thursday Murder Club
Subscribe
Netflix drops 'absolutely brilliant' update on hotly anticipated The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix drops 'absolutely brilliant' update on hotly anticipated The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman's murder mystery novel has been adapted for the big screen

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for The Thursday Murder Club – and fans have hailed the clip as "absolutely brilliant".

The star-studded adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel follows a group of four friends in a retirement home who meet up weekly to investigate unsolved murders. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, they find themselves wrapped up in a real whodunnit. 

The film, directed by Chris Columbus, boasts an impressive cast, led by Helen Mirren (The Queen, Gosford Park), who plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, The Out-Laws) as ex–union activist Ron, Ben Kingsley (Gandhi, Three More) as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Diplomat) as ex-nurse Joyce. 

They're joined by a stacked ensemble cast, including Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Daniel Mays (Atonement, Line of Duty), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Anna Karenina, Chevalier), Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Players), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, The Crown) and David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man). 

The Thursday Murder Club arrives on Netflix on August 28. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More