ITV crime drama with Downton Abbey and Grantchester stars is storming the Netflix chart

An ITV crime drama that was first released almost 15 years ago is climbing up Netflix UK's Top Ten TV chart.

The two-part series, Appropriate Adult, is based on the true story of serial killers Fred and Rose West and boasts a star-studded cast including Dominic West (The Crown, Downton Abbey), Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Sherwood) and Emily Watson (Apple Tree Yard, Chernobyl).

Intrigued? Find out more.

What is Appropriate Adult about?

The story follows housewife Janet Leach (Watson), the designated appropriate adult who was asked to sit in on Fred West's police interviews, where he shared shocking details about his crimes.

The official ITV logline reads: "The life of housewife Janet Leach is transformed when she is asked by police to act as an 'appropriate adult' for a man they have arrested - serial killer Fred West."

© ITV/Shutterstock Dominic West plays Fred West in Appropriate Adult

The 2011 series was added to Netflix amid the streaming platform's new documentary, Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, which delves into the horrific crimes committed by Fred and Rose West, who murdered an unknown number of women in Gloucester between 1967 and 1987.

The three-parter looks into how the Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of 12 victims to build a case against the couple that would bring closure for the victims' families.

The series comes amid Netflix's new documentary, A British Horror Story

The synopsis continues: "The series features family members of some of the victims - a few of whom are speaking for the first time - giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial."

Who stars in Appropriate Adult?

Emily Watson, known for her roles in Apple Tree Yard, Chernobyl and Dune: Prophecy, leads the cast as Janet Leach. The actress won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her performance.

© ITV/Shutterstock The series was met with rave reviews from critics upon its release in 2011

She shares the screen with Dominic West as Fred and Monica Dolan as Rose.

Other main cast members include Robert Glenister (Sherwood, The Night Caller) as DSI John Bennett, Selin Hizli (Grantchester, Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Mae West, Sylvestra Le Touzel (Intelligence, The Crown) as D.C. Hazel Savage, Samuel Roukin (Salem, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)as D.C. Darren Law, and Anthony Flanagan (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) as Mike.

What have TV critics said about the show?

Upon its release in 2011, Appropriate Adult was met with positive reviews from critics, receiving five stars from The Telegraph and four from The Times.

© Photo: ITV Emily Watson starred as Janet Leach

Meanwhile, The Guardian said the show was "beautifully done", describing it as "calm, measured, real, haunting and terrible".

Appropriate Adult is available to stream on ITVX and Netflix.