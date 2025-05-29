Hoda Kotb makes confession about love life following new chapter beyond TODAY

Hoda Kotb is open to finding love, however, she's letting it happen naturally. The TV host shared that although it may not be her primary focus, she's trusting the timing of her life to possibly bring a suitor to her in the near future.

She candidly shared: "I've been really getting my sea legs. When it happens will be the time it's supposed to happen," per People.

Although she may not be intentionally putting herself out there, she's looking forward to her dating era and she's intuitively ready for when it arrives.

Hoda expressed: "When things are supposed to end, they end. And when things are supposed to begin, they begin. But you have to be wide open because if you're not, it's not happening."

© Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Image Hoda Kotb left the TODAY in early 2025 after 17 years

As for when that magical butterflies-inducing moment happens, Hoda is already looking forward to it. She continued: "I think that chapter is yet to come, but I know it's coming. And I'm excited for that chapter."

Hoda's top priority at the moment is living out her best life as a mother to her daughters Haley, eight, and Hope, six, which is something she couldn't do when she had her rigid schedule at TODAY.

She was previously engaged to Joel Schiffman, with whom she adopted her daughters. While they're not together anymore, they lovingly still co-parent Haley and Hope.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb

Since she's left the show, she is indulging in the little moments with her two young girls, and she's found happiness in her new routine.

The TV star expressed: "I wasn't able to bear witness to my kids' daily lives because of what I was doing. It's really cool to just realize that there's so much more to life. I used to think life was the big things, but it really is all the stuff that happens in between."

© Instagram Hoda's magical adventure in Disney with her two daughters

Hoda has since moved to the suburbs, and is helping her daughters adjust to starting at a new school.

The busy mother-of-two is also consistently there for Hope, who she refers to as a "trooper" for being so strong with her everyday challenges with type 1 diabetes.

© Instagram Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

She transparently shared: "It's kind of constant care for Hope. We're monitoring her 24/7," per People. Hope's medical condition requires her to get "four or five" shots a day, "every day for year."

Hoda explained: "Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there's a lot to it. Some kids can have sweets and she can't. If she's up in the night, we have to take care of her at night."

The doting mother is proud of her daughter for not allowing the obstacles to become her sole identity, or bring her down. Looks like she got Hoda's positive energy.

The TV host shared: "She is a happy, healthy, rambunctious, amazing kid, and we have to watch her. Diabetes is a part of her but not all of her. I hope it shapes her but never defines her."