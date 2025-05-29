Is Kelly Clarkson being replaced on talk show by this beloved TV star?

For months, there has been speculation that Kelly Clarkson is preparing to leave her eponymous talk show.

The 43-year-old has her plate full with many new projects in the pipeline, including a Las Vegas residency and new music, as well as her most important role as a mother to River Rose and Remington.

Rumors of her planned exit went into overdrive after several absences on her daytime show, leading to reports that she will be replaced.

Kelly Clarkson's replacement

One frontrunner for the role was former Today star, Hoda Kotb, who has now broken her silence on the speculation.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda was the rumored frontrunner to replace Kelly

Appearing on Today on Wednesday, Hoda set the record straight after she was quizzed on the rumors by her Today replacement, Craig Melvin.

The 60-year-old confirmed that she will not become the new host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, admitting if she were ever to return to TV, it would be on the Today show.

"Do y'all think – I want to ask y'all a real question – do you think if I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is? Right here. This is the spot," she told Craig and Savannah Guthrie.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda has confirmed she is not replacing Kelly Clarkson

"So rumors are done?" Craig asked to which Hoda replied: "Delete, delete. Not true."

Hoda confirmed that she will, however, be appearing on Kelly's show as a guest next week.

"I am going to be on Kelly's show next week though. Just for fun," Hoda clarified.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly has shared no plans to leave her talk show

Hoda's return to the NBC show comes after she left her co-anchor position in January after 17 years.

While she has no plans to return to TV just yet, she will have her hands full after launching her wellness company Joy 101.

Joy 101

© Getty Images Hoda has launched a wellness company, Joy 101

Joy 101 includes an app, live events, and a subscription newsletter. The app will include programs on breathwork, meditation, and sleep techniques, as well as courses taught by college professors on topics like purpose and curiosity.

"You know when you find something so special, so life-changing that you just have to share it? That's me, and that's Joy 101," she said in a statement.

"It's a place to pass on the light, the lessons and the healing I've been lucky enough to receive from the very best in wellness. Think of it as an introduction into a more joyful, balanced, beautiful life. Let's goooooo!"

Discussing her new business venture on Today, Hoda explained: "I'm starting a new business. I'm putting all my time and effort into what I hope will make people feel better, which was my favorite part of the show anyway. How can we lift people up? How can we lighten the load? What can we do?"

Hoda first revealed her desire to conquer the wellness market during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager in October.

© John Nacion Hoda shared her desire to conquer the wellness market in October 2024

"I don't know if you've ever had a yearning, a calling, a desire, and you can't quit it, even if you try, because working at NBC is safer," she explained.

"But sometimes, you know there's something else that you want to try in your life. And I have been so turned on by the wellness space because I realized what was happening to me."

She added: "What I want to do is I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm gonna, hopefully, have fully formed soon."