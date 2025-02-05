Hoda Kotb's new role teased — and you'll recognize her collaborator

Hoda Kotb is already back to work!

The former Today Show star had about three weeks of downtime since officially leaving her NBC post before embarking on her new project, which she has just teased on Instagram.

The veteran journalist was on Today for almost 20 years before leaving to focus on spending more time with her daughters, Hayley, eight, and Hope, five, and other ventures.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement

On Wednesday, Hoda took to Instagram and gave the first tease of her forthcoming venture, which she has yet to fully reveal, and it featured quite the epic guest star: none other than HGTV royalty and Magnolia Network founder Joanna Gaines.

Hoda shared a slew of photos, starting off with one of the two TV personalities smiling and hugging, followed by a round of pics of them hard at work, going over things on a laptop, working with a camera crew, plus she included a snap with their work crew.

"Remember I was talking about repotting — gotta take first steps…" Hoda first shared in her caption.

She then teased: "We have something fun cooking! Come along on the great adventure… Stay tuned," and gushed: "I love @joannagaines."

Fans were then quick to take to the comment section under the post and express their excitement, though first Hoda's former co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who has rebranded 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna to Jenna & Friends, wrote: "Missing you and loving this," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images Hoda left Today in January

Joanna herself also commented: "Let's go!!! So incredibly proud of you," as others followed suit with: "Hoda + Joanna?! I can't wait!!!" and: "Can't wait to see whatever you do next… I know it will be wonderful! Just can’t wait to see you, your beautiful energy & enthusiasm is so missed!" as well as: "New chapter looks good on you!"

© Getty She was replaced by Craig Melvin

When Hoda first announced her departure from Today back in September, detailing the incredibly difficult decision, the mom-of-two shared that it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone, as well as wanting to spend more time with her daughters.

© Instagram The former anchor is focusing on spending time with her daughters

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."