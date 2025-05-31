Celebrity Traitors contestant breaks silence with first details of upcoming show

The Traitors has been a smash hit for the BBC, and fans have been seriously excited for the first UK celebrity version, which is set to air in autumn 2025. The show, which is presented by Claudia Winkleman, has an amazing line-up of celebrity contestants, including Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith and Tom Daley.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the latter has revealed the first details of filming in the castle, and what to expect from the upcoming show. However, he was certainly tight-lipped about some things, including whether he played a Traitor of a Faithful in the castle.

"You know I can't tell you that!" Tom joked with HELLO!. He continued: " I did have an amazing time! It was so much fun, the whole experience was a lot of fun, but very intense."

© Dave Benett Tom opened up about taking part in the show

Speaking about his fellow cast mates, he continued: "The cast mates were great, and that was special. I bonded with so many people and got to see people that I hadn't seen for a very long time, got to meet new people and get to know them on a very different level."

The show is a departure from the traditional UK version, which is made up of entirely non-famous people, particularly as the celebrity cast are likely to know - or know of - one another before the show. Speaking about the "established relationships" of the line-up, the show's executive producer Mike Cotton said: "I think it is quite tricky.

© Shutterstock Claudia Winkleman will again be hosting

"Without giving away details of the celebrity season, it is going to be slightly different, I would say, to the US celebrity version. I think one of the really interesting things that Sam (Rees Jones) touched on earlier is the established relationships that cast members have.

"If you watch the British version of The Traitors, none of the cast know each other. They all come in. Some of them have lied about who they are or hid that their son or their sisters are in the show as well.

Tom is set to be joined by the likes of Alan Carr, Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed

"And what we’ve learned to do more in the US version is to embrace… people’s preconceived notions about one another, and embrace the different relationships that they have. And that’s 100% a learning that we are taking through for that."