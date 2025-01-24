Traitors fans left 'heartbroken' following dramatic finale

As always, we have been on the edge of our seats during this series of The Traitors with all the twists and turns, from returning contestants to possible sibling duos.

In a first for the show, we entered the finale with none of the original traitors standing after Armani, Linda and Minah were all banished throughout the course of the series. Charlotte looked to be sitting incredibly strong until it was revealed that Francesca had won the 'Seer' ability, which allowed her to unmask the identity of one of her fellow competitors.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive this shocking moment from latest series of The Traitors

The interior designer opted to choose Charlotte, who revealed that she was a traitor, and was subsequently banished at the roundtable.

In a thrilling final roundtable, former British diplomat Alexander and Francesca were also banished as a new twist saw departing finalists not reveal whether they were faithful or traitors.

Leanne and Jake were then informed of the identities of the eliminated players and both were overjoyed to discover they were faithfuls, meaning they got to split the jackpot.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Jake and Leanne won the jackpot

However, some fans were disappointed with some of the final banishments. One commented: "What an absolute miscarriage of justice. I'm heartbroken for Alexander. The most genuine and kind person has ever been on this show. Leave the castle with your head held high King.

A second said: "Frankie gave you a traitor on a plate and you all betrayed her," while a third penned: "Charlotte, Alexander and Frankie all being eliminated back to back, allowing Leanne and Jake to win truly is the worst timeline we could have lived in. I hate it here."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Fans were left disappointed over the final eliminations

Claudia had previously spoken of the upcoming twists, and in a discussion with HELLO! and other media, the host commented: ""It's so smart of… the whole gang because it underlines the 'you think you know how to play'.

"If any of you were gonna think, 'Come on let's just go in the castle, let's play,' you might have a way of working it out, right? Whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful. And I'm going to take this path, I'm going to throw this person under the bus.

© BBC Claudia spoke of the shocking finale twist

"This that takes away, all of that and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end I hope. That's all I can say it. It throws it all on its head."

If you can't wait for the next UK series of The Traitors, which will likely start airing towards the start of 2026, then have no fear, as the latest series of the US version has just dropped on iPlayer.

© Peacock The latest season of the US version of The Traitors has landed on BBC iPlayer

The US version differs from the UK in that celebrities are the contestants. The cast includes Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bob the Drag Queen, Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, and Britney Spears' ex-partner Sam Asghari.