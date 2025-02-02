Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti reveals working with royals and whether he’s ready for romance
Subscribe
The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti reveals working with royals and whether he’s ready for romance
HELLO! Exclusive
Alexander Dragonetti from The Traitors season 3

The Traitors' Alexander Dragonetti on working with royals and love life status - exclusive

The Traitors finalist opened up about his single status

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
31 minutes ago
Share this:

The Traitors season three breakout star Alexander Dragonetti has confirmed his single status - after Claudia Winkleman revealed it to the nation during the show! 

The former diplomat, 39, charmed audiences with his sunny, polite demeanour on the hit BBC show - and while he may have missed out on a share of the grand prize of £94,600, the rewards have still been rolling in. 

WATCH: Claudia reveals Alexander’s single status on The Traitors

When HELLO! meets him for our exclusive shoot and interview in London at Hoxton Southwark's exclusive apartment, he’s just as charming and affable as he came across on-screen. 

"There are quite a few messages,” he says, apologetically. “I genuinely feel bad that I can't get back to people. There's quite a lot of volume that I would need to plough through. I'm very grateful!"

Alexander Dragonetti at The Hoxton Southwark© Photography: Damien Hockey Location: The Hoxton Southwark
Alexander Dragonetti at The Hoxton Southwark

Claudia has said that her phone has been full of her divorced friends hoping to be set up on a date with the former diplomat. But is Alexander still available?

"Yes, I am single!" he laughs, suddenly becoming bashful. "I had no idea Claudia was going to do an aside to the camera," he adds. "She doesn't really do that, and I particularly had no idea that she was going to disclose my marital status on national TV. But Claudia is always right, so I assume that she knew what she was doing."

"I had no idea Claudia was going to do an aside to the camera!" 

His relationship with Claudia is another gift the show has given him, he explains. 

Alexander opened up about life after The Traitors© Photography: Damien Hockey Location: The Hoxton Southwark
Alexander opened up about life after The Traitors

"Claudia's so warm and supportive of the show and the cast," he says. "And she really looks out for everybody. And I mean that very sincerely. She focuses on when people need a bit of extra help or some support - she's absolutely there. It's hugely impressive. It's not just a job for her.”

Alexander Dragonetti confirms his single status© Photography: Damien Hockey Location: The Hoxton Southwark
Alexander Dragonetti confirms his single status

Life in the wake of The Traitors finale certainly looks very different to before. Growing up with his brother in London, his first job was as a teacher in a socially disadvantaged area for two years ("We used to have a full-time policeman in school") before eventually joining the Foreign Office, where he lived in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Ireland. 

There, Alexander worked in "conflict resolution and security", even collaborating with members of the royal family. Next stop, James Bond?

Alexander is a former teacher and diplomat
Alexander is a former teacher and diplomat

"I enjoyed it because I think it matters. I think this stuff is important. Everybody gets a drop, right? Only a drop, really, and if you can put it in the right ocean of making the world a slightly better place, then that is something that we can all get behind.

"I think that stems from my brother. I have this desire to leave the world in a bit of a better place than I found it."

Credit Photography: Damien Hockey 

Location: The Hoxton Southwark

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More