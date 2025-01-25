The Traitors fans reveal the 'real winners' after shocking twist and finale backlash

The final episode of The Traitors on BBC has left fans divided after a dramatic twist saw fan favourites Alexander Dragonetti and Francesca 'Frankie' Rowan-Plowden banished at the last hurdle.

Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown were crowned the winners, walking away with a staggering £94,600 between them, but not everyone was satisfied with the outcome.

The Seer twist shakes up the finale

Friday night's finale saw a major shake-up thanks to the introduction of the 'Seer' twist. Frankie was revealed as the 'Seer' in Thursday's episode after winning a challenge, giving her the power to uncover any player's identity.

She chose Charlotte Berman, who was ultimately revealed as a Traitor. Despite Charlotte's clever gameplay throughout the series, the other contestants believed Frankie, leading to Charlotte's banishment.

Fans react to shock banishments

Although Leanne and Jake took home the prize money, many fans felt that Alexander and Frankie were the true stars of the series.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer wrote: "So can we agree the real winners of the series?" alongside images of Alexander, Frankie, and former Traitors Minah Shannon and Linda Rands.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: "But the real winners were the icons we made along the way."

A third posted: "Alexander robbed this season of The Traitors. He's the real people's winner!"

Alexander's rocky journey in the game

Alexander, a former diplomat, had a challenging experience in the competition. He initially left the game on day one after volunteering to step off the train but later returned midway through after completing a challenge.

His return, however, was met with suspicion from the other Faithfuls. Despite his efforts to prove his loyalty, he struggled to gain their trust.

Alexander was eventually brought into the Death Match alongside Fozia Fazil, another contestant who had re-entered the game. While he survived the round, doubts about his intentions lingered.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration at his banishment. One viewer wrote: "Alexander, I am sorry these people can't be trusted, I am contacting Ofcom."

Another added: "They just didn't deserve Alexander."

Was the twist fair?

The Seer twist has left fans divided. Some praised the added drama, while others felt it undermined the Traitors' strategy.

One viewer posted: "I love it, but I don't know if I agree with The Seer. It undoes all the Traitors' hard work in an instant."

Another commented: "The producers clearly set this up to take Charlotte out. It's a bit unfair, honestly."

Despite the mixed reactions, there's no denying that the finale delivered plenty of tension and drama.

What's next for The Traitors?

While some fans may have been disappointed with the outcome, The Traitors remains one of the most talked-about reality shows on television.

The BBC has yet to confirm a fourth series, but given the show's popularity and the social media buzz surrounding it, another instalment seems likely.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.