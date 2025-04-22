Celebrity Traitors fans asking same question after full line-up 'revealed'

The full line-up for the first-ever celebrity version of the BBC's The Traitors has been revealed, with the list of contestants reported by The Sun – but fans are all asking the same question.

The likes of QI host Stephen Fry, TV presenter Alan Carr and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed are included in the leaked line-up, alongside Olympian Tom Daley and actor Mark Bonnar.

© Karwai Tang Stephen Fry has been included in the leaked line-up

Fans have flocked to social media to give their verdict on the list of celebs and while many are pleased with the star-studded line-up, others questioned the absence of one major comedian.

© ITV/Shutterstock Alan Carr is set to appear on the show

Bob Mortimer, who recently appeared on Prime Video's reality show Last One Laughing UK, had been rumoured to be part of the 2025 cohort but is not included in the list.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "No Bob Mortimer? Boooooo!" while another asked: "Where is Bob Mortimer?!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bob Mortimer is missing from the line-up

A third fan commented: "I only wanted to watch for Bob and he ain't even here," while another shared their disappointment, adding: "No Bob Mortimer. Booooooooooooooo."

Who else is part of the celebrity line-up?

Other celebrities included in the line-up, according to The Sun, are talk show host Jonathan Ross, comedian Joe Wilkinson, BBC sports presenter Clare Balding, YouTube star Niko Omilana, historian David Olusoga and rugby pro Joe Marler.

© Dave Benett Tom Daley is part of the line-up

Other cast members include EastEnders star Tameka Empson, Irish actress Ruth Codd, singer Paloma Faith, comedian Lucy Beaumont, pop star Cat Burns, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, singer Charlotte Church and actress Celia Imrie.

© Getty Images Kate Garraway features on the list

What can fans expect?

The celebrity series, which was announced in August last year, will consist of nine episodes. Filming for the series has reportedly begun, with 19 famous faces entering the iconic Scottish Castle.

While details have been kept under wraps, host Claudia Winkleman previously said that it would be hard if any of her friends or colleagues were to sign up for the series.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman hosts the show

"I haven't vetoed anyone, but I think it would be hard if a great friend did it," she told the Radio Times.

There have been two US versions of The Traitors. The first series featured both members of the public and celebrities, while the second consisted of only celebrities, with the likes of former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appearing on the show.

WATCH: The Traitors series 3 winners revealed in dramatic finale

Seasons one to three of The Traitors are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.