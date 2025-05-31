Goodreads users can't wait for these 2025 summer books

School's out for the summer and the sun is shining which means only one thing, it's time to dig into a new pile of can't-put-down summer reads.

Goodreads, the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations, has for years helped book lovers to find new novels to add to their TBR list, and we've combed through their summer list to pick the top reads, according to users.

Atmosphere: A Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid It's no surprise that Taylor Jenkins Reid is on the list; the author has published hit novels including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six, both of which tell fascinating stories of interesting people with complex lives. Release date: June 3 Her new book is set in the heady days of the 1980s space shuttle program, promising love, intrigue and adventure inside Houston’s Johnson Space Center.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab V.E. Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue) has become a key figure in the fantasy genre, and their new novel promises an interesting adventure that covers love, rage, immortality and hunger. The storyline begins in 16th-century Spain, before taking readers to London circa 1827, and then modern-day Boston. Social criticism, existential angst, sapphic romance, and immortal vampires. We can't wait! Release date: June 10



A Resistance of Witches by Morgan Ryan Debut author Morgan Ryan has come out of the gate with a compelling and genre-defying novel: In the middle of World War II, British witch Lydia Polk is tasked with retrieving a powerful magical grimoire before the Germans find it. Lydia never wanted to be the one to save the witches, but that is where she finds herself – alongside allies Rebecca Gagne and Henry Boudreaux, a handsome Haitian-American art historian. However, Lydia soon realizes that won't have to defeat the Nazis for the books, but also the book itself. Release date: July 15



Worth Fighting For by Jesse Q. Sutanto The Meant To Be Series has been a can't miss new romance series offering modernized retellings of classic Disney stories. Julie Murphy and Jasmine Guillory have both written for this series, and now Jesse Q. Sutanto (of the Vera Wong cozy mystery series) has taken a stab at this contemporary romance based on Mulan, set in the Bay Area among the finance world. Release date: June 3



Sounds Like Love by Ashley Poston Ashley Poston (The Princess and the Fangirl) is back with a new romance novel that includes a sprinkling of magical realism. Songwriter Joni Lark returns to her North Carolina hometown to get what’s left of her groove back after her writer's block leaves her in LA. But when a sexy voice starts humming melodies in her head—a voice that appears to belong to a handsome but bitter local musician – the pair will do anything they can to shake the connection. Release date: June 17



Rose in Chains by Julie Soto Julie Soto is moving into romantasy with her new novel, Rose in Chains, a classic enemies-to-lovers storyline. The first in a new trilogy, it begins with the premise of princess Briony Rosewood imprisoned after her castle is overrun by the forces of darkness. Soon she discovers that she has been auctioned off to a rival house – and its disreputable scion Toven Hearst. However as Briony learns how to play her new role, hope arises in the most unlikely of places. Release date: July 3



All's Fair in Love and Pickleball by Kate Spencer In A New York Minute author Kate Spencer is back with another witty and charming grumpy/sunshine love story. Bex Martin’s racquet club feels like a sinking ship but when Nikolaus Karras—a former tennis bad-boy with an ego as big as his serve—makes himself at home on her courts, they decide to take part in a high-stakes pickleball tournament and a fake a relationship as doubles partners. Bex needs the money, and Niko needs to restore his reputation – but maybe they'll get more than they expected? Release date: 3 June

