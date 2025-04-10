Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pride and Prejudice is coming to Netflix - but who will be the new Mr Darcy?
Pride and Prejudice is coming to Netflix - but who will be the new Mr Darcy?

A Slow Horses star has been eyed for the role of Mr Darcy

Megan Bull
TV Writer
30 minutes ago
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Austenites are always in want of new adaptations. Creating a worthy portrayal of Pride and Prejudice, however? Now that's a finer feat. As fans of the celebrated authoress would agree: "One's good opinion once lost is lost forever", so Netflix has a mammoth task on their hands. 

Setting the bar high, in 1995, Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle won rave reviews for their palpable on-screen chemistry, not to mention Mr Darcy's swoon-worthy lake scene – which was voted the BBC's most memorable TV moment ever. 

Actors Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle portrayed Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in the 1995 series

And just when we thought we couldn't love an adaptation more ardently, Keira Knightley and Matthew McFayden danced into our hearts a decade later. From lingering looks to the all-too-telling hand flex from our brooding hero, Joe Wright's film version became another big hitter in the Pride and Prejudice Hall of Fame. 

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden won rave reviews in the 2005 adaptation

But as Netflix launches its highly anticipated search for the next Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, what can fans expect? Here's what we know so far…

Release date

With the project in the early stages of development, a release date has yet to be divulged. In the meantime, however, it has been confirmed that Dolly Alderton – the celebrated British author famed for her memoir, Everything I Know About Love – has penned the scripts.  

Author Dolly Alderton has penned the scripts for Netflix

According to What's on Netflix, a summer 2025 shoot has been planned for the United Kingdom. 

Casting 

It has now been confirmed that Elizabeth Bennet will be portrayed by Black Mirror and The Crown star, Emma Corrin. 

Emma Corrin is Elizabeth Bennett

It has also been confirmed that Jack Lowden will portray Mr Darcy, while Olivia Colman is set to portray Mrs Bennett. 

Jack Lowden is reportedly in talks to play Mr. Darcy

No stranger to the world of period dramas, Jack, 34, has lent his talents to Wolf Hall (2015), War & Peace (2016) and Mary Queen of Scots (2018), so the rising star would be a welcome candidate. Should he bag the prestigious honour of playing Mr Darcy, Jack could even lean on his wife, actress Saoirse Ronan, for tips, considering her successful run in literary adaptations like Atonement (2007) and Little Women (2019).

Can Netflix pull it off?

News of the Netflix adaptation has left fans divided. Among them, HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Emmy Griffiths, has weighed in:

"There is enough good news coming from Netflix's planned Pride and Prejudice adaptation, and I'm hoping that they won't be making the same huge misstep that they made with Jane Austen's Persuasion - but I'm still not totally convinced.

"Fortunately, hints of casting, including Jack Lowden, Daisy Edgar Jones and Emma Corrin, as well as the announcement that Dolly Alderton is at the helm, gives me hope yet that this could be a refreshing adaptation to the classic. And if not, I suppose we can all just watch the 2005 version again, right?" 

