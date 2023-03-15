Is Daisy Jones and the Six based on true story? 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Daisy Jones and the Six has been a huge hit with viewers, with the story following a band that was torn apart due to in-fighting, and reflecting on their time at the height of fame in the 1970s - but is the show based on a true story? Find out here…

Although the show is formatted as a factual oral history of a popular 1970s band, sadly Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne are entirely fictional, with the TV show being an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name.

However, Taylor has previously opened up about her inspirations and revealed that the characters are very much inspired by the real-life band, Fleetwood Mac. She told Hello Sunshine that she was watching a performance from the band on MTV, explaining: "Lindsey [Buckingham] stopped strumming for a moment and Stevie [Nicks] let it fly as he watched from the sideline. And for one split second — truly, a slice of a moment — Lindsey put his fist under his chin and looked at Stevie as if she was a miracle. And I thought, ‘Oh, they’re in love with each other.’"

She added: "When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ’n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing 'Landslide'. How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them.

The story is inspired by Fleetwood Mac

"I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Taking to Twitter to discuss the similarities, one person wrote: "I was today hours old when I found out that daisy jones and the six is not that fictional and it’s inspired by the one and only Stevie Nicks' Fleetwood Mac and the man oh god this is sick."

Another person added: "Side effects of binge-watching Daisy Jones and The Six include obsessively listening to Fleetwood Mac and Linda Ronstadt, scrolling the internet for front seam stitch denim flares, and rediscovering your latent teen crush on Sam Claflin #DaisyJonesAndTheSix."

