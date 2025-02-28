Cormoran Strike's 8th novel The Hallmarked Man - all the clues so far

Although we have a while to wait for the planned 2026 return of the BBC series Strike, we will have the eighth book to keep us distracted from September! The Hallmarked Man, written by J.K. Rowling, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, sees Cormoran and Robin back, solving another crime.

While very little is known about the plot so far, Joanne has dropped plenty of tantalising clues about the upcoming novel via social media—and here's what we know so far…

© Sam Taylor Locations According to internet sleuths, Joanne's X (Twitter) header images could have plenty to do with the show. One location is Ironbridge, a historic site in Shropshire. The author shared a photo of the Iron Bridge crossing the River Severn, which fans think has a connection to the novel. She also changed the photo to Wild Court, a street behind Freemasons’ Hall in London, which has sparked theories that there will be a Freemasonry plot in the new novel.

© Sam Taylor A visit to Sark However, perhaps most intriguing is her trip to Sark, a small island in the Channel Islands. Revealing that she had visited the island while researching the novel, she posted: "Thank you, Sark. You and your people are wonderful, and I'm leaving with a very appropriate souvenir, given the title of #Strike8: #TheHallmarkedMan." After a fan contemplated that the novel would be set there, Joanne replied: "Not the whole thing. But a few chapters."

© Laurence Cendrowicz Literary references The novel will be released on 2 September, and a recently shared literary reference from James Elroy Flecker also had fans speculating that it was involved in the book somehow. It read: "We are the Pilgrims, master; we shall go Always a little further; it may be Beyond that last blue mountain barred with snow, Across that angry or that glimmering sea." We're certainly intrigued!