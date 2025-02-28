Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cormoran Strike's 8th novel The Hallmarked Man: All the clues so far
Cormoran and Robin in the last season of Strike© BBC

Sark, Freemasons, and a 'foreshadowed' moment…

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
25 minutes ago
Although we have a while to wait for the planned 2026 return of the BBC series Strike, we will have the eighth book to keep us distracted from September! The Hallmarked Man, written by J.K. Rowling, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, sees Cormoran and Robin back, solving another crime.

While very little is known about the plot so far, Joanne has dropped plenty of tantalising clues about the upcoming novel via social media—and here's what we know so far…

Robin and Cormoran have a 'will-they-won't-they' relationship© Sam Taylor

Locations

According to internet sleuths, Joanne's X (Twitter) header images could have plenty to do with the show. One location is Ironbridge, a historic site in Shropshire. The author shared a photo of the Iron Bridge crossing the River Severn, which fans think has a connection to the novel.

She also changed the photo to Wild Court, a street behind Freemasons’ Hall in London, which has sparked theories that there will be a Freemasonry plot in the new novel.

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in the BBC series© Sam Taylor

A visit to Sark

However, perhaps most intriguing is her trip to Sark, a small island in the Channel Islands.

Revealing that she had visited the island while researching the novel, she posted: "Thank you, Sark. You and your people are wonderful, and I'm leaving with a very appropriate souvenir, given the title of #Strike8: #TheHallmarkedMan."

After a fan contemplated that the novel would be set there, Joanne replied: "Not the whole thing. But a few chapters."

Holliday and Tom in Strike© Laurence Cendrowicz

Literary references

The novel will be released on 2 September, and a recently shared literary reference from James Elroy Flecker also had fans speculating that it was involved in the book somehow. It read:

"We are the Pilgrims, master; we shall go

Always a little further; it may be

Beyond that last blue mountain barred with snow,

Across that angry or that glimmering sea."

We're certainly intrigued!

Robin Ellacott and Cormoran Strike in The Ink Black Heart© Rob Youngson

Cormoran and Robin's relationship

The author has also teased plenty of plot details, particularly regarding a specific foreshadowed moment. Referring to the book, she wrote:

"I'm getting there. Just finished a very satisfying chapter indeed. There's nothing like writing an encounter you've foreshadowed for years."

She also joked about a writing victory, explaining: "Just typed 'manoeuvre' correctly on the first attempt, without even thinking about it. There are no worlds left to conquer."

After a fan quizzed her on the achievement, she revealed that the sentence came "VERY close to the end" of the novel.

