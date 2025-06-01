Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bargain Hunt expert stuns with blunt 2-word reply after bonus buy is rejected
Ben's bonus buy actually made a profit on this week's Bargain Hunt

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Ben Cooper had a tough time on Bargain Hunt this week after his team turned down his bonus buy.

The expert was paired with blue team contestants Elaine and Rachel for a classic day of buying, bartering and bidding.

The trio first tackled presenter Roo Irvine's challenge – to find something connected to the outdoors. They went for an early 20th-century car lamp priced at £25.

A strong start at auction

Ben's bonus buy fetched a £6 profit at auction© BBC
Ben's bonus buy fetched a £6 profit at auction

Next up was an Art Deco mantel clock, bought for £54. Their final purchase was the most expensive – a 1960s Moorcroft vase at £130.

The auction started well. Their first item made a £30 profit, selling for £55. The clock didn't do as well, selling for £45 – a £9 loss. But they were still up by £21.

That changed when the vase brought in just £90. Their total dropped to a loss of £19.

Enter the bonus buy

Ben Cooper looked disappointed as his bonus buy was rejected© BBC
Ben Cooper looked disappointed as his bonus buy was rejected

Ben had one last trick up his sleeve – a Royal Worcester jug that he bought for £29.

If it sold well, it could still bring the team back into profit. But the contestants weren't convinced.

Rachel said: "I'm going to say no. What do you think? You're the oldest, you make the final decision."

Elaine replied: "Let's go no. I'm sorry, Ben."

Rachel added: "Sorry. It was lovely though."

Ben kept it simple: "It's alright."

The jug later sold for £35, making a £6 profit. That would have helped the team reduce their loss. After the auction, Rachel joked: "You smug sausage."

The red team's results

The blue team came out on top on Bargain Hunt© BBC
The blue team came out on top on Bargain Hunt

Meanwhile, the red team had their own challenge. They needed to find something linked to entertainment.

They went for a post-war Tri-ang baby walker at £28, a set of wooden index drawers at £75, and a 19th-century bottle for £29.

At auction, things didn't go to plan. They ended up with a loss of £22.

Their expert, Philip Serrell, brought along a mid-20th-century pin dish as his bonus buy. He paid £39. It sold for £30 – a £9 loss.

A reminder to trust the experts

It was a tough day for both teams. But Ben's blunt two-word reply may have said it all.

His bonus buy outperformed two of the blue team's own items – and could have helped ease their final result. Whether they'll regret that decision remains to be seen.

But next time, they might think twice before rejecting the expert's advice.

