Bargain Hunt expert stuns with blunt 2-word reply after bonus buy is rejected

Ben Cooper had a tough time on Bargain Hunt this week after his team turned down his bonus buy.

The expert was paired with blue team contestants Elaine and Rachel for a classic day of buying, bartering and bidding.

The trio first tackled presenter Roo Irvine's challenge – to find something connected to the outdoors. They went for an early 20th-century car lamp priced at £25.

A strong start at auction

Ben's bonus buy fetched a £6 profit at auction

Next up was an Art Deco mantel clock, bought for £54. Their final purchase was the most expensive – a 1960s Moorcroft vase at £130.

The auction started well. Their first item made a £30 profit, selling for £55. The clock didn't do as well, selling for £45 – a £9 loss. But they were still up by £21.

That changed when the vase brought in just £90. Their total dropped to a loss of £19.

Enter the bonus buy

Ben Cooper looked disappointed as his bonus buy was rejected

Ben had one last trick up his sleeve – a Royal Worcester jug that he bought for £29.

If it sold well, it could still bring the team back into profit. But the contestants weren't convinced.

Rachel said: "I'm going to say no. What do you think? You're the oldest, you make the final decision."

Elaine replied: "Let's go no. I'm sorry, Ben."

Rachel added: "Sorry. It was lovely though."

Ben kept it simple: "It's alright."

The jug later sold for £35, making a £6 profit. That would have helped the team reduce their loss. After the auction, Rachel joked: "You smug sausage."

The red team's results

The blue team came out on top on Bargain Hunt

Meanwhile, the red team had their own challenge. They needed to find something linked to entertainment.

They went for a post-war Tri-ang baby walker at £28, a set of wooden index drawers at £75, and a 19th-century bottle for £29.

At auction, things didn't go to plan. They ended up with a loss of £22.

Their expert, Philip Serrell, brought along a mid-20th-century pin dish as his bonus buy. He paid £39. It sold for £30 – a £9 loss.

A reminder to trust the experts

It was a tough day for both teams. But Ben's blunt two-word reply may have said it all.

His bonus buy outperformed two of the blue team's own items – and could have helped ease their final result. Whether they'll regret that decision remains to be seen.

But next time, they might think twice before rejecting the expert's advice.