Bargain Hunt star stuns fans after making £390k on forgotten attic item

Fans of Bargain Hunt were left stunned after a dusty attic find fetched a record-breaking £390,000 at auction. Expert Charles Hanson uncovered an incredibly rare Chinese teapot, forgotten for decades in a Derbyshire attic.

Charles, 46, described the teapot as "the most important object" he has ever sold. The antique nearly ended up in a charity shop during a household clear-out.

The 18th-century Chinese wine ewer belonged to Ronald Wadsworth, a World War II serviceman who owned a Burma Star medal. Ronald brought the teapot back from Japan in the 1940s.

However, the family had no idea of its value and it sat unnoticed in the loft for over 50 years.

Incredible historical significance

© BBC This teapot sold for £390,000 on Bargain Hunt

Charles revealed the remarkable historical value of the teapot during the BBC programme. He explained: "Emperor Qianlong, who was that great Emperor of the Arts, wanted his Beijing enamellist to make the very best."

The Bargain Hunt star added: "The quality is simply out of this world. This is one of only three known – one's in a museum in Taiwan, one's in the museum of Beijing, China, and out of humble Burton-Upon-Trent, voila – unbelievably we have another."

He emphasised the object's exceptional importance: "It's probably what Faberge is to Russians and what imperial enamel is to Chinese billionaires. This, to me, is a must-have object for any important Chinese connoisseur wishing to buy the best of Emperor Qianlong's treasures."

Charles continued: "This object, for me, is in its historical placement, the most important object I've ever sold."

Initial modest valuation

© Shutterstock Charles Hanson is one of the experts on Bargain Hunt

The remarkable antique almost slipped through Charles' hands. Initially, it seemed ordinary and was booked into auction with a modest estimate.

Charles told co-star Natasha Raskin-Sharp, 37: "It was sleepy, it took a while to wake up. We booked it in at a low estimate, [thinking] it might be worth £100 to £150."

However, further research dramatically raised its value. Charles explained: "Suddenly, we increased that guide to between £20,000 and £40,000."

The estimated value continued rising sharply: "Now we're advising the market this important ewer is probably going to be guided at between £100,000 and £150,000. But though, we're still not at boiling point – literally!"

Record-breaking auction

© Shutterstock Charles Hanson found an incredibly rare and expensive item in an attic

Ultimately, the rare piece went under the hammer for an incredible £390,000. This sale set a new record for Bargain Hunt.

Viewers were amazed at the unexpected outcome, many praising Charles for his expert eye and skill.

The auction result marked the highest sale ever achieved on the popular BBC programme. The find cemented Charles' reputation as one of Britain's leading antiques experts.

Fans of the show flooded social media with reactions to the astonishing sale, celebrating the dramatic result and congratulating Charles.

This unexpected auction result is a reminder to viewers that forgotten items in their own homes could potentially hold surprising value.

Bargain Hunt continues to air weekdays on BBC One.