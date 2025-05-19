Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp's daughter Jean is 'growing up fast' in wild photo

It's clear from the adorable photos shared online that Natasha Raskin Sharp is loving being a mum to her one-year-old daughter, Jean.

The Bargain Hunt presenter and radio broadcaster, who welcomed her daughter in January last year, is careful not to show her little one's face, but she does share sweet updates from family life and their days out.

Most recently, Natasha took to her Instagram to post a snap of Jean among some beautifully wild and overgrown foliage while playing near a park. Little Jean was wearing a cute all-in-one outfit, and Natasha made sure to place a leaf emoji over her face in the photo to protect her identity.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp shared this precious photo of her little one among the trees on a mother-daughter day out

Joking in the caption and making some plant-themed puns, Natasha said: "I'll just leaf this here… I'll be playing some hand-picked music on @bbcradioscot at 10 pm - join me, if you fancy, via @bbcsounds."

Fans commented on the sweet post with one marvelling at how grown up she's getting. "Jean is growing up so fast," they wrote, as another agreed: "Your little girl is growing up fast. She looks lovely." A third simply put: "How sweet!!"

© Instagram The BBC Radio Scotland host often posts updates on being a mum of one

Natasha Raskin Sharp's comments on motherhood

Natasha and her husband Joe welcomed Jean last January, and since then, the antiques expert has weighed in on the journey of motherhood either through social media or on her BBC radio show.

Late last year, she shared with her listeners her "relief" at Jean moving through the newborn phase, particularly when it comes to taking their family to restaurants.

Natasha Raskin Sharp and baby Jean

"Baby Jean is getting to that point where we can take her into a restaurant, as we have a few times, kind of knowing when she's going to sleep," she said.

"Thank goodness it's getting to that point where you can predict the naps a little bit, not always, but a little bit. But sometimes, if you mistime it, she does this thing that she has taken to doing, which is to just scream in glee at people. She's not crying, she's in no way sad, she has just chosen to sort of roar at people."

The television and radio broadcaster often shares pictures of home life View post on Instagram

The Bargain Hunt regular has also shared plenty of photos from her first year as a mum, including one photo of Jean as a newborn wearing a red and blue Bargain Hunt cardigan.

Sharing the adorable photo, the TV star said: "Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)! Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it's too sweet."