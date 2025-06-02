Alex Jones shares worrying update as daughter Annie lands back in hospital

Alex Jones has shared a worrying update about her youngest daughter Annie, revealing that the toddler has landed back in hospital following a difficult few months for the family.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 2, the BBC One Show presenter gave fans a glimpse of her view from a hospital cubicle, writing:

"My view. Poor Annie has had a fall. Nothing serious but she is wiped out bless her after a very long day," alongside a blue heart emoji.

The image showed a hospital bed in a paediatric emergency department, suggesting a long and exhausting evening for the family.

© Instagram Alex shares picture of her daughter Annie in hospital

Health woes

The hospital visit comes just months after Alex, 47, shared her emotional account of what she described as a "bloody awful week" involving a string of health woes that culminated in Annie being rushed to hospital.

Speaking candidly on the Binge! podcast with co-host Harry Judd, Alex revealed how what started as a playful moment at home turned into a parenting nightmare.

© Instagram Alex with daughter Annie

The Welsh presenter explained that while her children—Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, two—were innocently “re-enacting Gladiators” on the sofa, a mishap between Kit and Annie resulted in a painful injury.

"They got on an arm each, clashed in the middle, and somehow Kit fell against Annie’s elbow,” Alex recalled. “And you know when you just know, because the cry is different?"

© Instagram Alex with her kids

Despite trying to downplay the injury at first, it quickly became clear that something was wrong. "We really tried to brush it under the carpet like the good parents we are," Alex joked, "but the next day she was still beside herself and it was swollen."

A trip to the hospital confirmed their fears—Annie had suffered a clean break at the elbow, requiring a plaster cast that stretched past her elbow.

© Instagram Alex has had a few health battles of late

But the drama didn’t stop there. As if managing a broken arm wasn’t enough, Annie also came down with chickenpox. "She’s also got chicken pox" and she’s covered in it," Alex revealed, describing the ordeal as "10/10 parenting hell." She even said little Annie "looked like a pizza," as her body became covered in itchy red spots.

Harry, clearly stunned by the back-to-back challenges, described the week as "a shocker," while Alex admitted that Annie had barely made it to nursery, having attended just once in the past month due to illness.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex details her health woes on air

The series of unfortunate events follows what was supposed to be a happy return from a family ski trip—one that, ironically, ended without any injuries. But soon after they were back home, the family was hit with a perfect storm of health setbacks.

Alex's family life

Alex, who relocated with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children from London to the countryside last year, has been admirably open about the ups and downs of motherhood. While she’s often seen glowing on television screens, she has never shied away from sharing the more chaotic and challenging moments of raising young children.