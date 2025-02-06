Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares powerful lesson following cancer battle: 'I should have known'

Michael Strahan has been to hell and back in an experience that no parent ever wants to go through, after his daughter Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023.

Now, the father-daughter duo are bringing their story to the screen, with ABC's Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer set to premiere on February 5.

The documentary will follow Isabella's journey through chemotherapy, surgery and finally, remission.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella rings the bell following end of chemo treatment

The 20-year-old spoke with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America ahead of the show's release, where she shared the most important lesson she learned from the traumatic experience.

"I learned you should advocate for yourself," she shared. "I think I should have known something was wrong earlier. I think it's always important to trust yourself and trust your body."

She added, "I think that’s something I've taken into account, is always staying positive but always really knowing in your mind if something is wrong."

© Instagram Isabella wished that she had listened to her body ahead of her diagnosis

The cancer survivor previously explained that she first noticed something was amiss when she would walk in a zigzag pattern, felt constantly nauseous, and vomited blood.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said on GMA previously. "That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight."

Her twin sister, Sophia, feared for her health and told her to see a doctor; she was then admitted to hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery after a malignant tumor was discovered.

© Instagram The 20-year-old was diagnosed in October 2023

Isabella is now a thriving college student, attending the University of Southern California and excited to be a normal girl again.

"It feels amazing," she told GMA. "I love getting to be able to go to classes with people my age and I just joined a sorority, so it's been great to meet so many new people and really feel like I have a college experience again."

She continued: "I feel like it's something that during my treatment I really, really wanted because I saw everyone going to college and when you can't do something that you want to do most...I'm really happy to be back and taking classes."

© Instagram Isabella has returned to college

In the documentary, Michael opened up about the constant fear that Isabella's cancer will return, a feeling that will remain with him for years to come.

"There will not be a time where she's getting a scan where I won't be on pins and needles," he said. "I don't care if it's 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now, you'll always be nervous. And I could tell she feels it too."

He shared with People just how strong his daughter was when fighting her cancer battle.

© Instagram Michael shared that he would never stop fearing for his daughter

"She wasn't eating much. She was thin and tired and bald and all the things you hate to see your kid go through. I don't know how she did it," he said.

"I was struggling myself with it. I always say that she is a lot stronger than I am. Her spirit was there."

He added: "One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear was, 'Dad I'll do whatever. I want to live.' I normally cry when I tell people that but I am trying to hold it together for you."