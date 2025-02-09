Alex Jones sparks health concerns as she returns to The One Show

Alex Jones sparked concern among The One Show viewers as she returned to the BBC programme on Thursday. The 47-year-old presenter had been absent due to illness but made her comeback with a noticeably croaky voice.

Opening the show, Alex greeted viewers alongside co-host Roman Kemp. However, Roman quickly pointed out her hoarse voice, saying: "And a very croaky Alex Jones."

Alex addresses her health on air

© BBC Alex Jones' return on The One Show sparks health concerns

Alex immediately apologised to viewers, saying: "Sorry if I cough through this." When Roman asked if she was feeling better, she reassured him: "I am feeling loads better."

Roman welcomed her back before moving on with the show, but many fans remained unconvinced. Some felt she should have taken more time to recover.

Viewers express concern on social media

© BBC Alex Jones says she's feeling a lot better

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts. One wrote: "#TheOneShow oh dear, Alex doesn't sound well..."

Another added: "Oh Alex's throat sounds sore #TheOneShow." A third questioned: "Couldn't they have found someone to replace Alex? #TheOneShow."

Alex's recent absence from The One Show

© Instagram Alex Jones shared a cryptic message on her Instagram

Alex's return comes shortly after she missed an episode in January following a health scare with her son Kit. The presenter shared a photo of him in hospital, thanking the medical staff for their care.

She later reassured fans that her son was doing well. Posting an update on Instagram, she wrote: "Such a relief that it's done! Needless to say, I won't be on @bbctheoneshow later but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogan will look after you x."

Gabby Logan stepped in to co-host alongside Lauren Laverne in Alex's absence.

A busy year for Alex

© BBC Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on The One Show

In addition to her recent illness, Alex has had a busy few months. Late last year, she took a short break from The One Show to move house.

After living in the same home for 11 years, she and her husband Charlie Thomson decided to relocate. The couple, who share three children—sons Teddy and Kit, and a daughter born in 2021—wanted a new environment for their family.

Alex shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram, asking for packing tips and admitting: "I'm finding it a little bit emotional."

Despite her recent challenges, Alex remains a staple on The One Show. However, her latest appearance has left some viewers concerned about whether she should have taken more time to rest.

The One Show airs on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.