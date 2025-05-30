The Young and The Restless' Zuleyka Silver opens up on ADHD diagnosis after making mistake on set

The Young and The Restless' Zuleyka Silver has opened up about having ADHD after sharing with fans that she "memorized the wrong episode".

The actress, who plays Audra on the hit CBS soap, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday May 29 to reveal the mistake she made, sharing that she thought she was filming the next day's episode.

"I memorized the wrong episode," she admitted, explaining: "We’re shooting out of order. I was so good for tomorrow, or so I thought. We’re shooting that on Friday. I am now working on tomorrow’s material."

Zuleyka then shared that she has Attention-Deficit/Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), and uses a color-coded calendar, a system she began using in college to meet deadlines.

"Fun fact: I have ADHD, and so I have to have a color-coded Google calendar. I have to be on top of my schedule because my ADHD manifests as poor time management," she said.

"Um, so times like this make me feel like I don’t have it well-managed, but I do, I just didn’t double-check. And if anyone else out there has ADHD, you know the struggle. It’s not anything that I really like to talk about, but it’s very much part of me."

She added the hashtag: "#ADHDgirlies".

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that can be hard to diagnose with inattentive symptoms including difficulty staying focused, easily getting distracted, and forgetfulness, while hyperactivity involves restlessness, fidgeting, and difficulty sitting still, and impulsivity manifests as acting without thinking, interrupting others, and difficulty waiting turns.

Zuleyka Silver, a first-generation Mexican American, joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in September 2022 as Audra Charles, arriving in Genoa City with a big secret and a mysterious past.

Having also appeared in the reboot of 90210 and the NBC pilot, The Strip, Zuleyka also played the recurring role of Mrs. Guillermo for several years in comedy segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and had small roles in Young Sheldon and 9-1-1.

The Young and The Restless revolves around rivalries, romances, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern metropolis, Genoa City, which is dominated by the Newman, Abbott, Baldwin and Winters families.

It began in 1973 and is still running after 50 seasons.

Audra arrived in Genoa City to help the Chancellor-Winters company go public, but it was soon revealed that she was working with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) to give him trade secrets on when the business would go public.

But in classic soap fashion it didn't go to plan, and Audra has gone on to have a big impact in Genoa, holding her own among the town's players including having an affair with Kyle that led to the pair becoming CO-CEOs for Glissade.