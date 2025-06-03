Helen George lands new TV show – and it's worlds away from Call the Midwife

Helen George is set to star in a new ITV show – and it couldn't be more different from Call the Midwife!

The actress, who plays Trixie Aylward in the BBC period drama, is among a number of famous faces taking part in Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, an entertainment and wildlife crossover in which celebrities dive with sharks.

The upcoming series is set to air in 2025 as the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's three-time Oscar-winning film Jaws is celebrated this year.

Participants also include actor Sir Lenny Henry, Countdown star Rachel Riley, presenter Ade Adepitan, comedian Ross Noble, McFly bassist Dougie Poynter and Amandaland actress Lucy Punch.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Helen George will dive with sharks in the new ITV show

What to expect from Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters

According to ITV, the "group of ocean-phobic celebrities" will dive with bigger and more dangerous species of sharks on the Caribbean island of Bimini, which is home to around seven to 10 different types of shark, including Caribbean reef sharks, great hammerhead sharks, bull sharks and tiger sharks.

The famous faces will also take part in a series of challenges, facing their fears while also coming to appreciate the importance of sharks in our ecosystem and their valuable place in the food chain.

Karen Plumb, head of factual entertainment at production company Plimsoll Productions, said: "The team at Plimsoll is uniquely positioned to pioneer this format that blends conservation with wildly entertaining pop culture.

© Getty Sir Lenny Henry is taking part in the series

"We're constantly looking for innovative approaches to wildlife storytelling and are certain that our fish-out-of-water spin – delivering 50 years after Jaws – will transform the world’s perception of these critical predators before it’s too late."

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, described the show as a "once-in-a-lifetime challenge" for the celebrities.

© Kate Green Rachel Riley is one of a group of celebrities heading to the Bahamas

She said in a statement: "We're super excited to be combining the work of Plimsoll – a blue chip natural history production company – with the expertise of ITV Entertainment.

"Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for some of the bravest celebrities out there."

A release date has yet to be announced.