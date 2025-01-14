Call the Midwife series 14 spoiler photos reveal new look for Trixie as she embraces different role

Trixie Aylward is swapping her nurse uniform for a sophisticated, 70s-style suit as she embraces her new managerial role in an upcoming episode of Call the Midwife.

In first-look photos for Sunday's episode, Trixie (played by Helen George) is seen donning a stylish blue midi skirt and matching blazer, paired with a crisp baby blue collared shirt and accessorised with black heels and a tan briefcase as she and Sister Julienne continue to fight back against the Board of Health.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Trixie looks super stylish in first-look photos for Sunday's episode

In the series 14 opener, Sister Julienne revealed that she would be "asking rather more" of Trixie alongside her midwifery duties.

"The Board of Health have declared war on Nonnatus House," she revealed. "They do not like that the Order are, by definition, religious sisters. They do not like that we wear the habit. They do not like that we pray. They do not approve of us delivering contraceptive advice, sexual education or even, one suspects, babies.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The nurse is called upon to attend a meeting about Nonnatus House's contract with the council

"And they do not like that our first obedience is to God and not to them," she added.

When Trixie asked what they planned to do about it, Sister Julienne told the nurse: "We are going to fight back with every weapon at our disposal. And that, my colleague and friend, includes you."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Helen George plays Trixie

It looks like Trixie is taking her role seriously with a stylish new wardrobe to match – and we wouldn't expect anything less!

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

Creator Heidi Thomas teased Trixie's storyline at the series 14 press launch. She told HELLO! and other publications: "Trixie continues to divide her time between her exciting new life in New York and life at Nonnatus House and she becomes instrumental in a new management plan which results in the sustainment of life at Nonnatus House that gives her new management type of responsibilities."

The new episode will see Trixie's managerial skills put to the test as she's called to attend a meeting with Dr Threapwood to discuss Nonnatus House's contract with the council.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais Trixie is helping fight back against the Board of Health

The full synopsis reads: "Rosalind oversees the care of first-time mum Norma and husband Don after she delivers their baby and immediately realises that all is not right. Joyce is assigned to the district round and meets Alf, who was recently discharged from hospital after a prostate procedure. Living in the same block of flats is single mum Nerys, and Joyce discovers that Nerys is leaving her children home alone when she goes to work.

"Elsewhere, Sister Julienne calls on Trixie's managerial skills when she is summoned to a meeting with Dr Threapwood to discuss the renewal of their contract with the council."

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.