Call the Midwife's Helen George teases tragic storyline for Trixie in series 14

Call the Midwife star Helen George has teased a tragic storyline involving her character Trixie in an upcoming episode of the hit BBC drama, which returned with its 14th season earlier this month.

In a video posted on the show's official Instagram page, the actress revealed that Trixie is assigned to an expectant mother struggling with mental health in the episode airing on Sunday night.

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases tragic storyline in series 14

Teasing the "moving" and "tragic" story, Helen said: "This series, there's really a focus on mental health and mental health within the community and within the mothers of Nonnatus House."

The 40-year-old continued: "Trixie's involved in an incredibly moving and touching, tragic story of a young mother who suffers with mental health issues in her pregnancy and it's quite a troubling time but Trixie has brilliant involvement with the mother."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais Helen George teased a tragic storyline in Sunday's episode

Fans were quick to praise the "important" storyline in the comments section, with one person writing: "OMG, thank you for shining a light on mental health! So many people, including mothers, struggle with Post-Partum Depression (PPD). This is such an important topic to showcase on TV because even today, countless mothers—and people in general—suffer from Anxiety, Depression, and other mental health challenges."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The new series deals with themes of mental illness

A second fan penned: "I think this is so very important. Too many young mothers even today are largely left alone to raise children without support. We often say we value children, but to value a child is to value the child’s caregiver. This series is a reminder of how important the creation of supportive and caring communities are for the wellness of many."

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One, reads: "It's April 1970, and Trixie oversees the care of Arlene, an unmarried mother who is heavily pregnant and under the care of the district midwives. Rising rates of gonorrhoea in the district cause alarm when Zeta, a young Cypriot expectant mother, is diagnosed."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Helen plays Nurse Trixie

It continues: "She is utterly distressed and bewildered by her diagnosis and her husband Mehmet denies any extramarital affair. Meanwhile, Cyril and Rosalind volunteer together at the homeless shelter."

Ahead of the new series, show creator Heidi Thomas revealed that Trixie takes on a new role in poplar as she continues to split her time between London and New York, where her husband Matthew moved to in series 13 in the hopes of building a business empire.

© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC The series continues on Sunday night

"Trixie continues to divide her time between her exciting new life in New York and life at Nonnatus House and she becomes instrumental in a new management plan which results in the sustainment of life at Nonnatus House that gives her new management type of responsibilities," Heidi told HELLO! and other press.

Call the Midwife airs on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.