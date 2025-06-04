Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan reveals if she will return for spin-off shows

Gemma Whelan has opened up about starring in the hit show Game of Thrones, six years after the divisive season finale aired back in 2019.

The actress, who is currently starring in the hit musical This is My Family, played Yara Greyjoy in the show, and has gone on to find huge success, with starring roles in shows including DI Ray, The Tower and Gentleman Jack. But would she ever return to the fantasy world of Westeros?

© ©2017 Home Box Office, Inc. All Gemma opened up about her friendship with Alfie Allen

Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the mum-of-two spoke about the planned line-up of spin-offs for the show, saying: "If the right thing came up and they thought I was right for it. Of course, I'd love to. I love my job. I love what I do. So anything that comes along, of course.

"I don’t imagine [going back to the Yara Greyjoy character] would happen. I’ve still got her boots upstairs but that’s about it."

She also opened up about her friendship with the cast, and revealed that the WhatsApp group is "alive and well".

© Â©2016 Home Box Office, Inc. All Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, and Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones

"Birthdays are remembered, big announcements are made, children are announced. We're all still in touch, I was speaking to Alfie [Allen] last week as I’m going to try and see his play at the Donmar," she said.

"It's very nice and I look back incredibly fondly. What a rich and brilliant experience it was. When you’re in it, you don't realise. Not that you take it for granted but when you’re making it, particularly with season two, I just thought, ‘We’re making a bit of TV and let's see what happens.’ And it just blew up, didn't it? I think everyone was very grateful all the way through about what we had and what we were making."

© © HBO Gemma Whelan in Game of Thrones

The star also opened up about her pride in Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who she co-starred with in Game of Thrones, and have since gone on to star in the smash hit show The Last of Us. Speaking about who she admires in the industry, she said: "We’re loving Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal [in The Last of Us], both of whom I know from Game of Thrones.

"I do admire them enormously. There was an old American guy called Hal Holbrook, who played hundreds of small roles across hundreds of films. He is enormously inspiring to me, just the way he worked. Everything he brought to a role, everything he was in all of his roles, he was a very soulful actor and I found him very inspiring. And of course, who doesn't want Olivia Colman's career!"

This is My Family runs at London’s Southwark Playhouse to 12 July.