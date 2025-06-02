TV fans glued to 'absolutely brilliant' 8-part thriller with 'amazing' ending

TV viewers are loving Prime Video's new thriller, The Better Sister, with many binge-watching the entire season in one day while others hailed the show as "absolutely brilliant" with an "amazing" ending.

Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, the eight-parter, starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, is billed as an "electric thriller about terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together".

It's safe to say the show has gone down well with viewers, who have been binge-watching the thriller.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just finished binge watching #TheBetterSister on @PrimeVideo! That was a great crime drama!" while another praised the ending, adding: "Finished watching #TheBetterSister. Actually, I binged it. The ending was amazing."

© Jojo Whilden/Prime Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel star in The Better Sister

A third viewer penned: "Omg I love a good series! #TheBetterSister just had me glued all day!!!" while another was "hooked" after just one episode, writing: "One episode in and I'm hooked! #TheBetterSister."

Many viewers also praised the chemistry between the two leading ladies, with one person posting: "Spent the day watching #TheBetterSister on Prime & it was definitely worth it. 10/10. Jessica Biel & Elizabeth Banks were perfect together."

What is The Better Sister about?

The eight-parter is based on author Alafair Burke's bestselling novel and follows two estranged sisters who are reunited when one of their husbands is brutally murdered.

The official synopsis reads: "The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

© Jojo Whilden/Prime Viewers praised the show as "brilliant" on social media

"Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."

Who stars in The Better Sister?

Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Candy) stars as Chloe Taylor, a high-profile media executive, while Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games films, Pitch Perfect) plays her sister Nicky Macintosh, who is struggling with addiction.

© Jojo Whilden/Prime The series follows two estranged sisters who are reunited by a family tragedy

Corey Stoll (Law & Order: LA, House of Cards) plays Chloe's husband Adam Macintosh, alongside Kim Dickens (Gone Girl, Deadwood) as Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan (That '90s Show, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi (The Beekeeper, Fear the Walking Dead) as Detective Matt Bowen and Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna, Griselda, Narcos) as Jake Rodriguez.

Rounding out the cast are Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sander, Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

The Better Sister is available to stream on Prime Video.