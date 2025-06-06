5 must-watch Korean shows you've missed on Netflix

Whether you’re a seasoned K-drama fan or completely new to the genre, there's no denying its surge in popularity.

Take Tastefully Yours, the latest Netflix Korean romcom that's been stealing the hearts of viewers across the globe. It's been comfortably sitting in the top ten TV in 53 countries and has amassed over 23 million hours of views since its release back in May.

And with viewers scrambling for more, there's certainly no shortage of exciting shows ready and waiting to be watched.

So if you've already binged Tastefully Yours and you're hungry for more, or want to get into Korean dramas but don't know where to start, we've collated the top 5 must-watch Korean shows you may have missed on Netflix – and they're all available to stream right now.

Tastefully Yours Set in Jeonju, the story follows Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul) – a cut-throat recipe hunter seeking to secure his family's food company inheritance – and Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si), a stubborn chef who works at a one-table restaurant. The synopsis reads: "Driven to claim top culinary honours, an arrogant heir meets a low-profile but stubborn chef whose recipes astonish him – sparking an unlikely romance." The cast also includes Kim Shin-rok, Yoo Su-bin, Bae Na-ra, Hong Hwa-yeon, Bae Yu-ram and Oh Min-ae.

© Netflix Our Unwritten Seoul Park Bo-young plays the double role of twins Yoo Mi JI and Yoo Mi Rae, who swap identities and help each other through respective journeys of personal discovery. The synopsis continues: "Our Unwritten Seoul centers on twin sisters, Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae – identical in appearance yet opposite in personality and life paths. After a complicated twist of fate, they swap identities, each sister navigating unfamiliar challenges to discover love and their true selves." A heartfelt story of love, personal growth and identity, the show's cast also includes Park Bo-young, Lee Jai-in, Park Jin-young and Ryu Kyung-soo.

Dear Hongrang This period drama follows Sim Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah), as she searches for her stepbrother Hongrang, the son of a powerful Joseon merchant, who mysteriously goes missing. When Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook) returns years later, tensions rise between him and Jae-yi as secrets are uncovered. The synopsis continues: "Beginning with the return of Hongrang as a grown man after his disappearance as a child, this period mystery romance depicts the unbreakable relationships between characters, each with their own secrets and desires." Other cast members include Jung Ga-ram, Uhm Ji-won, Park Byung-eun, Kim Ji-yul and Kim Jae-uck.

© Netflix Hospital Playlist If you're into medical dramas, this one's for you. Hospital Playlist tracks the lives of five friends, whose friendship goes way back to medical school. Up until now, they've been living their separate lives, but when an unexpected call comes, each one is brought back together. Now working in Yulje Medical Center, each episode charts a new medical case that has to be solved – with the gang binding together in times of need. The cast stars Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-a, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji and Jung Jun-won.