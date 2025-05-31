Netflix's 'flawless' crime thriller that's been watched by 100 million people

Netflix viewers are raving about a French crime thriller that has been streamed by almost 100 million people.

Lupin first arrived on the platform in 2021 and has been a consistent hit ever since.

The show stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man who models himself on the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.

He uses disguise, charm and intelligence to take revenge on the wealthy family who wronged his late father.

Viewer reactions

Fans have called the series "flawless" and say it grabs your attention almost immediately.

One viewer posted: "I binged watch first part last night, hooked from the very first 5 minutes. This series is going to be better than Ocean's 12, 13 and 8 combined."

Another fan said: "Loved this Series. Binged watched the entire series one. Can't wait for series two. Dubbed in English and still was flawless."

Others praised its pace and twists: "It was good and kept your mind in the series."

Lupin currently holds a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not everyone is convinced

While most reviews have been positive, a few viewers have criticised the plot.

One user wrote: "Omar Sy as Lupin is charming, but the plot twists are so unrealistic... and sometimes just plain stupid."

They added: "It felt like it had potential because the production values are so good. But the storylines are ridiculous."

Despite this, Lupin continues to draw in new audiences around the world.

Global success

The show has racked up a reported 99.5 million views since its release. That makes it one of Netflix's most successful non-English-language shows to date.

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the series mixes classic French literature with modern drama and action. It was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2022 and also picked up an Emmy nomination.

What to expect from the new season

There are three parts of Lupin currently streaming on Netflix.

Each part focuses on a new stage of Assane’s plan to expose the truth and protect his family. The story blends heists, close calls and emotional twists, with Omar leading every scene.

Ludivine Sagnier and Clotilde Hesme co-star in key supporting roles. The fourth season is already in production, with filming currently underway in Paris.

Netflix confirmed the news via its official Tudum site. No release date has been announced yet.

Why it works

Lupin stands out for its fast pacing, sharp writing and stylish direction.

The show’s success has also been credited to Omar’s performance, with many calling him one of the most watchable leads on Netflix.

The series doesn’t follow a traditional police procedural structure.

Instead, it relies on mystery, tension and creative heists to keep viewers guessing.

Each episode includes at least one major reveal or plot twist.

How and where to watch Lupin

All three parts of Lupin are available to stream now on Netflix.

Episodes are around 40 minutes long and can be watched with subtitles or English dubbing.

The series is suitable for older teens and adults due to its themes and suspense.

For fans of Money Heist, Sherlock or Inside Man, this might be your next binge.

And with part four on the way, now could be the perfect time to catch up.

Lupin parts 1, 2 and 3 are all available to stream on Netflix right now.