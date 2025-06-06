ITVX quietly drops 'gripping' 7-part mystery drama hailed as 'must-watch' by viewers

Looking for a "gripping" mystery series to binge-watch this weekend? ITVX recently added a critically-acclaimed seven-parter with an impressive cast to its roster of dramas – and it could be one to add to your watch list.

A Murder at the End of the World, which first aired on FX in 2023, stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a murder at a billionaire's isolated retreat in Iceland.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

© ITV What is A Murder at the End of the World about? Created, written and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, the series follows Gen-Zer Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker who, along with eight other guests, is invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and scenic location in Iceland. The synopsis continues: "When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life."

© ITV Who stars in A Murder at the End of the World? Emma Corrin, famed for roles in The Crown, My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, leads the cast. Clive Owen (Inside Man) also stars, alongside Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Brit Marling (The OA), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Joan Chen (Didi, The Wedding Banquet), Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America, Ricky Stanicky). Rounding out the main cast are Ryan J Haddad (The Politician), Pegah Ferydoni (Isi & Ossi), Javed Khan (Virdee), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman, Government Cheese), Edoardo Ballerini (Quarry, Elementary), Britian Seibert (American Rust), Christopher Gurr (Sistas), Kellan Tetlow (The Saint of the Impossible), Daniel Olson (Our Flag Means Death) and Neal Huff (The Front Room).

© ITV What are viewers and TV critics saying about the series? Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with one person hailing the series as "epic", while another added: "A Murder at the End of the World is a must-watch psychological thriller! A secluded retreat, a shocking event, and a Gen Z sleuth racing against time. Stunning visuals, eerie atmosphere, and gripping storytelling - this mystery will keep you hooked!" A third viewer penned: "A Murder at the End of the World. 20/10! That series was elite! I hate it was only one season with 7 episodes. Highly recommend for my TV people," while a fourth said the "brilliant whodunnit murder mystery" is a "must-watch." The drama was met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing leading stars Emma and Harris' performances as "outstanding" in its four-star review, while The Independent awarded the "gripping, pacy thriller" four stars.

© ITV How to watch A Murder at the End of the World Following a licensing agreement with Disney Entertainment, the show is now available to stream on ITVX. The series is also available to stream on Disney+.