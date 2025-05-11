The 'binge-worthy' spy thriller Slow Horses fans are obsessed with right now

Viewers who’ve been hooked by Slow Horses may want to make room on their watchlist for a new spy thriller.

The spy thriller Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland, is now streaming for free on ITVX—and fans are calling it the “ultimate spy series”.

Originally released in 2023 on Paramount+, the eight-part drama has recently made its way to ITVX’s platform.

And it's already gaining a reputation as one of the most overlooked thrillers of the past year.

A tense, twist-filled story

© Paramount Plus Kiefer Sutherland in Rabbit Hole, now on ITVX

Rabbit Hole follows corporate spy John Weir, played by 58-year-old Kiefer Sutherland, whose life is turned upside down after he’s framed for murder.

What follows is a tense, fast-paced story of surveillance, conspiracy, and betrayal, set against the backdrop of powerful institutions with the ability to control public perception.

The show was created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, known for This Is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love. It was praised at the time for combining a cinematic look with a tightly written script full of misdirection.

A strong cast adds weight

© ITVX Kiefer Sutherland is joined by a strong cast in Rabbit Hole

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, 77, who plays a key supporting role.

He’s joined by Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang, making up a solid ensemble cast that keeps the pace moving across the show's many twists.

Speaking about the show's arrival on ITVX, Sasha Breslau, Head of Content Acquisitions at ITV, said: “Kiefer Sutherland is magnetic as the lead in this addictive and tense thriller. Rabbit Hole is a perfect fit for the kind of premium drama our audiences expect.”

Critical praise and audience reaction

© ITVX Fans seem to love Rabbit Hole

The series has a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has drawn comparisons to classic espionage dramas such as 24, which also starred Sutherland.

Many fans have taken to social media to recommend Rabbit Hole to others, especially those who enjoyed Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

One user said: “It’s like watching a season of 24—intense, twisty, and very well acted.”

Kiefer Sutherland in Rabbit Hole now on ITVX

Another viewer posted: “You really need to focus when watching this one. Lots of time jumps, unexpected turns, and big reveals. Totally worth it.”

Some have gone as far as calling it one of the best shows of 2023.

One reviewer wrote: “Give it more than one episode. By episode three you’ll be completely hooked. Bingeing is definitely the best way to watch it.”

For fans of Slow Horses, 24 and beyond

© Apple TV Plus Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses

Rabbit Hole joins a growing list of smart, character-driven thrillers that balance action with political drama.

If Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, brought a more grounded and sardonic look at the world of espionage, Rabbit Hole adds high stakes and a more frantic energy, driven by paranoia and ever-moving plotlines.

The series may not have had the same visibility when it was behind a paywall on Paramount+, but ITVX is giving it a new audience—and a second chance to find success.

With just eight episodes, it's also an ideal length for those looking to binge a full series over the weekend.

Rabbit Hole is now streaming on ITVX.