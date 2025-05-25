Viewers stunned as Britain's Got Talent semi-final halted live on air

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left surprised when ITV presenters Ant and Dec suddenly halted the fifth semi-final on Saturday, 24 May. Just moments into the show, the hosts announced an unexpected twist involving guest judge KSI.

Ant and Dec, both 49, stopped the broadcast shortly after the show started, quickly catching everyone's attention. Dec broke the news, telling the audience: "We've got news for you, we've got news."

Golden Buzzer surprise

© ITV KSI was shocked by the reveal

Ant and Dec revealed that they were handing their Golden Buzzer privilege over to KSI. The pair explained: "Strictly speaking it should be Ant and I to press it [the buzzer] tonight but we'd had a chat and we'd like to give it you, KSI."

KSI, 31, appeared visibly shocked as he realised he would now be responsible for sending a second act directly to the final. Earlier in the series, KSI had already used his Golden Buzzer at auditions for contestant Stacey Leadbeatter.

Judging panel shake-up

© ITV The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals panel

The semi-final featured a five-strong judging panel for the first time this season. KSI joined regular judges Simon Cowell, 65, Amanda Holden, 54, Alesha Dixon, 46, and Bruno Tonioli, 69, to decide the fates of eight semi-final acts.

The decision created extra tension as viewers wondered which act KSI would choose next. Fans immediately reacted to the news on social media.

Fans react online

© ITV Fans were delighted for KSI

"Great to see KSI back," wrote one enthusiastic viewer on social media. Another fan added: "KSI's back alright, he boutta have 2 golden buzzer acts in the final."

However, not all viewers were happy with the surprise twist. Some expressed frustration over the Golden Buzzer format, especially the chants from the audience urging judges to press it.

One ITV viewer wrote: "Pleaase get rid of the semi final golden buzzer next year so we don't have to listen to that incessant press the gold chant from the audience."

© ITV Ant and Dec were delighted with KSI's reaction to the news

Another added: "The amount of golden buzzers in this year's #BGT is farcical. Why don't we go one further next year and let them press golden buzzer for the outright winner."

"Can we just get rid of it now. I'm so bored and tired of #BGT," another critic remarked.

Viewers can catch the live final of Britain's Got Talent on ITV1 and ITVX from 7pm until 9.45pm on Saturday, 31 May. The winning act will receive a £250,000 cash prize and a prestigious spot on the Royal Variety Performance line-up.

Britain's Got Talent continues to air Saturdays at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.