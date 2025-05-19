ITV's 'hidden gem' crime drama fans can't stop watching lands on streaming

One of the most talked-about crime dramas you might have missed is finally coming to ITVX this summer. Suspicion, the high-stakes thriller starring Uma Thurman, has been confirmed to launch on the platform on 15 June.

First released in 2022 on Apple TV+, the series quickly developed a loyal following. However, limited accessibility on the streaming platform meant it flew under the radar for many UK viewers. Now, it’s being billed as a ‘hidden gem’ ahead of its free-to-watch debut.

What is Suspicion about?

© Apple TV+ Uma Thurman in Suspicion on Apple TV+

Suspicion follows the story of five seemingly ordinary individuals who find themselves under investigation after the son of a powerful American businesswoman is kidnapped. That woman is played by Uma, 54, who brings sharp intensity to the role of Katherine Newman.

The group of suspects — all British citizens — are drawn into a tense cross-Atlantic manhunt involving the National Crime Agency and the FBI.

As their lives unravel and secrets come to light, the series keeps viewers guessing about who’s guilty and who’s hiding what.

The eight-part series blends psychological tension with political intrigue, making it a compelling watch for fans of twist-heavy dramas.

Critical and viewer response

© Apple TV+ Kunal Nayyar and Tom Rhys Harries in Suspicion

When the series first dropped, reaction was mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ score sits at 48%, with reviewers divided over the pacing and execution. But among viewers, Suspicion found a different reputation — one that may now have the chance to grow on ITVX.

Fans who did catch it early were quick to call it “underrated” and “intelligent television”.

One five-star review on Google reads: "Brilliant series. Yes, it's complicated at times, but that's the point — it's meant to be. It's a nice change not to be spoon-fed the plot but actually have to use your brain."

Another viewer posted: "An incredibly addicting series in a genre that often disappoints. The character development keeps you guessing. It’s a classic ‘whodunit’ with no filler."

Mixed reviews and slow-burn appeal

© Apple TV+ Uma Thurman is terrific in Suspicion

Not everyone was convinced. Some felt the show took too long to get to the point. One reviewer, giving it two stars, wrote: "The show keeps you intrigued enough to continue watching, but a lot of the scenes feel unrealistic. It’s a slow burn, and not always in a good way."

Others described the pace as “uneven” but agreed the performances — especially from Uma and the British ensemble — kept them engaged.

Still, Suspicion has quietly earned a reputation as a smart thriller worth checking out. And for those who prefer binge-watching crime series with a mystery to unravel, it may find a second life on ITVX.

Who stars in the show?

© Apple TV+ Suspicion is a must-watch show on Apple TV+

In addition to Uma, the series boasts a strong British cast. Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), and Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) are among the suspects. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) and Angel Coulby (Merlin) round out the ensemble in key supporting roles.

The show is based on the Israeli drama False Flag, but brings a distinctly British-American edge to its story. With London and New York as backdrops, it plays into surveillance-state themes, media manipulation and political power.

Where to watch

© Apple TV+ Suspicion is a terrific watch

Suspicion will be available to stream in full on ITVX from 15 June. It’s a welcome addition to the platform’s growing slate of high-quality drama, particularly for those seeking an overlooked thriller with twists and a strong ensemble.

For fans of Line of Duty, The Capture, or Bodyguard, this might be your next weekend watch.

It’s not often that a show with a Hollywood lead and a layered plot gets a second chance to find a bigger audience. But with Suspicion arriving on ITVX, that may be exactly what’s about to happen.

Whether you missed it the first time or want to revisit the drama, it could be one of the summer’s surprise streaming hits.

Suspicion launches 15 June on ITVX.