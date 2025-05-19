ITV's Code of Silence branded 'intense and gripping' - after just one episode

ITV’s latest crime drama Code of Silence made its debut on Sunday night, and viewers wasted no time in sharing their reactions.

The new six-part series stars former EastEnders actress and Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, 29, in the lead role.

She plays Alison Brooks, a deaf civilian working in a police canteen, who is drawn into a dangerous investigation.

A unique take on the crime genre

A unique take on the crime genre

Alison is recruited by detectives for a covert operation, thanks to her expert lip-reading skills.

The character’s hearing loss is central to the story, offering rare on-screen representation of deafness in a mainstream primetime drama.

The show was created by Catherine Moulton and is directed by Diarmuid Goggins, known for Kin and Witness No. 3.

Viewers full of praise for Rose

Viewers full of praise for Rose

Fans took to social media during and after the first episode to share their reactions.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "15 mins in to Code Of Silence and already hooked! Rose Ayling-Ellis is truly outstanding."

Another added: "@AylingElli82298 Brilliant acting in Code of Silence. You are a great actress."

Others praised the show's cinematic style: "Loving the music... and also the cool toned colour grading is perrrrfect!"

A complex and emotional lead

A complex and emotional lead

Alison Brooks is a layered and vulnerable character.

Working two jobs to make ends meet, she is suddenly thrust into the world of surveillance and undercover policing.

Her skills make her invaluable to the investigation, but the emotional toll and personal risk quickly become apparent.

A story grounded in reality

A story grounded in reality

Catherine Moulton, who has experience with hearing loss and lip-reading, has said she wanted to create a character who felt authentic and rooted in the real world.

Rose’s casting has been widely welcomed by the deaf community.

Speaking ahead of the show’s premiere, Rose said: "It’s rare to see a deaf character in a role like this. Alison isn’t defined by her deafness – she’s brave, complex and smart."

What’s next for Alison?

What's next for Alison?

The first episode ended with Alison facing a difficult decision after becoming deeply involved with the suspects.

ITV has confirmed that episodes will air weekly until mid-June, with each instalment revealing more about the central mystery.

The show also stars Joe Absolom, James Northcote, and Kiera Bell, with a supporting cast that includes both deaf and hearing actors.

Where and when to watch

Where and when to watch

Code of Silence airs on ITV1 on Sunday nights at 9pm. Episodes are available to stream on ITVX shortly after broadcast.

With five episodes still to come, viewers can expect further twists and character revelations as Alison’s involvement deepens.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has delivered a strong and grounded performance in her first lead drama role.

As a senior working reporter and entertainment editor, it’s encouraging to see prime-time drama finally giving space to stories led by diverse and underrepresented voices.

If the first episode is anything to go by, Code of Silence could end up being one of ITV’s standout dramas of the year.