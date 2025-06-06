Netflix fans obsessed with gripping new 6-part crime thriller storming the charts

Netflix viewers have found their latest binge-watch. Sara: Woman In The Shadows has shot into the platform’s top 10 just one day after release.

The 6-part series is a gripping Italian crime thriller. It stars Teresa Saponangelo and Claudia Gerini.

What is Sara: Woman In The Shadows about?

© Netflix Claudia Gerini in Sara: Woman in the Shadows

The story follows Sara, a former secret agent. She is forced back into action after the death of her son.

Sara, played by Teresa, investigates what happened. The case grows darker as the truth begins to surface.

She is known as "the invisible woman" for her skills and ability to lip-read. Her return to work is both personal and dangerous.

Claudia plays Teresa, who teams up with Sara. They are joined by police officer Pardo and photographer Viola.

The show is directed by Carmine Elia. It is based on novels by Italian crime author Maurizio de Giovanni.

Fans are calling it 'gritty' and 'compelling'

© Netflix Sara: Woman in the Shadows is must-watch TV

The series has already made an impression online. Viewers have called it a "gritty thriller and an intriguing watch."

One Reddit user, Roshankr1994, praised the pacing and atmosphere. Another fan, posting on X, wrote: "The twist is both shocking and brilliantly executed."

Reviews have also been strong. Ready Steady Cut said: "This is six dense episodes of grounded and compelling procedural spycraft."

The show’s approach to character and theme has been noted. Reviewers pointed to its emotional depth and realism.

Claudia Gerini returns to action

© Netflix Claudia Gerini is excellent in Sara: Woman in the Shadows

Claudia, 53, is no stranger to action roles. She is best known to international audiences for playing Gianna D’Antonio in John Wick: Chapter 2.

She has appeared in over 100 TV and film roles. Speaking to The Hollywood News back in 2023, she reflected on her time working with Keanu Reeves.

Talking about John Wick, she said: "That was a very interesting shoot. We shot in Rome and I really like Chad, and of course Keanu Reeves."

She added: "I like to play, yes, a strong woman, but with the courage to take her own life. Go out on her terms."

Her new character, Teresa, offers something different. She supports Sara’s investigation and brings a grounded presence to the show.

Another global win for Netflix

© Netflix Sara: Woman in the Shadows is one of Netflix's biggest new hits

Netflix has a solid record with international thrillers. Shows like The Are Murders, Unseen, and Karma have all found global audiences.

Sara: Woman In The Shadows adds to that list. It combines character drama with a tense and emotional mystery.

The six episodes are now available to stream. Viewers can watch in Italian or with English subtitles or dubbing.

Viewers are racing to the finale

© Netflix Sara: Woman in the Shadows is a huge hit on Netflix

Fans say they are finishing the series in one sitting. The plot twists and short episode count make it ideal for a weekend binge.

One viewer wrote: "Can’t stop watching. This is exactly what I needed."

Another said: "This could be Netflix’s best foreign thriller yet."

The final episode has also sparked debate. The ending ties up the case while leaving space for reflection.

Is there a season 2?

© Netflix Sara: Woman in the Shadows is a huge hit on Netflix

Netflix has not yet confirmed a second series. But the strong start could lead to more episodes in future.

The novels by Maurizio de Giovanni offer more material. If fans keep watching, more Sara stories could follow.

For now, viewers can enjoy the full series. Sara: Woman In The Shadows is streaming on Netflix now.