10 gothic crime dramas to watch if you loved Dept. Q

Starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, we follow the troubled yet brilliant detective as he investigates homicide crimes across London. Written by Neil Cross, protagonist DCI John Luther is said to be based on a combination of Sherlock Holmes and Columbo.

A bit like Detective Morck, Luther has a knack for getting inside the minds of murderers, and he isn't afraid to push the boundaries of the law to solve a case – or save a life.

With five series spanning between 2010 and 2019, the cast includes Ruth Wilson, Warren Brown, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley, Indira Varma, Saskia Reeves, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Paul McGann and Patrick Malahide.

You can watch all five series of Luther on BBC iPlayer.