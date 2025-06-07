The new murder mystery thriller topping Netflix's charts worldwide that viewers call 'a 10 out of 10'

Netflix has a new global hit. A Widow’s Game, a Spanish crime thriller, is now the most-watched film on the platform.

The film is based on the 2017 murder of Antonio Navarro Cerdán. His wife Maje became the focus of the investigation.

A real-life case brought to screen

The case made headlines across Spain. Cerdán was found stabbed to death in Valencia.

As the investigation unfolded, suspicions turned to his wife. Her secret life quickly became national news.

Netflix’s dramatisation tells the story from three different perspectives. These include Maje, her lover Salvo, and the police.

The film was released on 30 May. Since then, it has topped the Netflix charts in over 60 countries.

Ivana Baquero leads the cast

The movie stars Ivana Baquero, 30, as Maje. She is best known for her role in Pan’s Labyrinth.

She is joined by Carmen Machi, Tristán Ulloa, Pablo Molinero, Pepe Ocio and Álex Gadea.

The film is directed by Carlos Sedes. It has been praised for its performances and cinematography.

Viewers are calling it a must-watch

Despite some mixed reviews from critics, Netflix users are praising the film.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote: "Another 10/10 thriller!" Another added: "A Widow’s Game on Netflix is actually mad."

Others were drawn in by the true story. One viewer said: "Based on a true story – what a watch!"

Another user commented: "It's an absolute treat if you're into crime drama. I learned something and was hooked."

Not everyone is impressed

Reviews from critics have been less glowing. Collider called the film an "underwhelming whodunnit".

They added: "It sets out to be an intriguing portrayal of a high-profile case but doesn’t really hit the mark."

Decider wrote: "A Widow’s Game is a slightly-better-than-middling drama, professionally executed from a technical standpoint but a bit thin of screenplay."

Leisure Byte added: "It lacks the thrill of the investigation. However, the performances make up for it."

A number one hit around the world

According to FlixPatrol, A Widow’s Game is now ranked number one on Netflix globally.

It is currently the top film in the UK, as well as across Europe and Latin America.

The film’s rise up the chart has been rapid. Viewers have helped drive word of mouth, especially through social media.

Another win for true crime

Netflix has seen success with crime dramas before. The Chalk Line, The Unforgivable, and The Crimes of the Century all pulled in large audiences.

A Widow’s Game is the latest in that trend. Its real-life basis and twist-filled plot have made it a popular pick for fans of the genre.

One viewer summed it up: "Gripping, clever, and grounded in reality. What more could you want?"

A Widow’s Game is available to stream now. It can be watched on Netflix with English subtitles or dubbing.