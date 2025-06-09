1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton shocks fans with jaw-dropping transformation in latest video

Tammy Slaton is embracing a new chapter — and fans can’t get enough of it. The 1000-Lb Sisters star, 38, made a rare public appearance in Shawneetown, Illinois over the weekend, leaving supporters utterly speechless after unveiling her extraordinary transformation following weight loss surgery and the removal of excess skin.

Tammy, who rose to fame on the hit TLC reality series, was joined by several family members and co-stars for a fan meet-and-greet, including her sister Amy Slaton, siblings Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs, and sister-in-law Brittany Combs. The event quickly went viral after a fan shared a TikTok video capturing the moment.

"Got to meet @Amy halterman @Tammy L Slaton @Amanda Halterman Chris and Brittany from @tlc," the fan captioned the video, which was quickly picked up by viewers across social media.

The clip featured Tammy stepping outside the venue, flashing a beaming smile, while someone from the crowd excitedly shouted, "Tammy, you're looking good, girl!"

Looking visibly more confident and radiant, Tammy showed off the incredible progress she’s made in her health journey.

© Instagram Photo shared by Amy Halterman (nee Slaton) featuring her sister Tammy Slaton

Fans quickly noticed that she appeared even slimmer than her latest televised appearance on Season 7 of the show — a result of her continued weight loss and a recent excess skin removal surgery.

The video, which included selfies and sweet interactions between the cast and attendees, racked up thousands of views and comments from fans who couldn’t contain their admiration for Tammy’s hard-earned transformation.

© Instagram Tammy has lost over 500lbs

"I've never been more proud of a stranger than I am of Tammy," one viewer commented. "I really never thought she'd end up this successful with weight loss. She deserves the world."

Another fan added: "Tammy DID that! Yes, girl!"

A third echoed the praise, writing simply: "Tammy wow!!!"

© Instagram Tammy Slaton with best friend Haley

But Tammy wasn’t the only one turning heads. Observant fans also pointed out that Brittany Combs, Tammy’s sister-in-law, had undergone a dramatic transformation of her own. "Wait a minute... Brittany is looking fabulous! So proud of the entire family," one user noted.

"Brittany got her surgery too!" another chimed in, with someone else writing, "OMG BRITTANY! I forget they filmed the show months in advance. Good for them."

The wave of love and support online highlights just how invested fans are in the Slaton family’s journey — a saga marked by triumphs, setbacks, and deep familial bonds. While Tammy’s story has often taken centre stage, Brittany’s own progress has clearly not gone unnoticed.

For Tammy, the moment marks another milestone in a long and emotional road to health. Her journey — documented from the early days of 1000-Lb Sisters — has included numerous hospitalisations, lifestyle changes, and immense personal growth. Once weighing over 700 pounds, Tammy's dramatic transformation is not just physical, but emotional too.

© TLC Tammy Slaton is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

Over the last year, she’s opened up about how the support of her family, therapy, and a newfound commitment to her health have helped her embrace life in a whole new way.

"It’s not just about the weight," Tammy previously told fans in a heartfelt update. "It’s about getting my life back, one step at a time."

Amy Slaton, her younger sister, has been by her side throughout — often pushing her to keep going during the show’s most difficult moments. Amy, who also underwent bariatric surgery, has dealt with her own ups and downs, including navigating motherhood while staying committed to her wellness goals.

And judging by the thunderous reaction online, she’s not walking this journey alone.

"You inspire me every day," one fan wrote. "You’re showing the world that it’s never too late to fight for your health, your happiness, and your future."