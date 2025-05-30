S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore leaves fans 'speechless' with dramatic change to appearance

Shemar Moore has made no secret of his joy at becoming a father, and his permanent reminder of his daughter, Frankie, has stunned his fans.

The S.W.A.T. star, 55, unveiled a dramatic change to his appearance when he showed off a huge tattoo dedicated to his two-year-old.

Shemar first unveiled his fresh ink in April, but his latest update gave his fans a closer look at the 'Frankie' tattoo inked in large script on his right outer forearm.

The actor shared a carousel of images on Instagram that took his followers through the tattoo process before the finished result of his daughter's name.

Tattoo tribute

"FRANKIE!!!! My purpose!!! YOU are what I'm here for!!!" he captioned the snaps of him with tattoo artist Saul Lira. "Thank you to my artist, who is an exceptional talent @saul_tat2," he added.

His followers were blown away by the display, with one commenting: "I'm speechless." A second said: "That beautiful baby girl is so lucky to have you as her father, you're killing it as a girl dad."

© Instagram Shemar had his daughter's name tattooed on his arm

A third added: " Oh that is beautiful you took that pain for Frankie." A fourth said: "Looks amazing. Frankie has the best dad."

Shemar shares Frankie with his ex-girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. He confirmed in January that they had split after five years together.

Break-Up

Sharing a video on Instagram, Shemar explained that while it's his "personal life" and "not your business", he felt inclined to respond after reports of their split surfaced.

© Instagram Shemar and Jesiree split after five years together

"So, the press release was that me and Jesiree are no longer a couple, and we live separately, that we've broken up – well, it's true," he said.

"But what you don't know, well, you don't need to know either, but I need to say it. I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon, she's an amazing woman for so many reasons.

"Next to my mother, because my mother was a boss, my mother was it, best mother I could ever ask for. Jesiree Dizon number two, she is a phenomenal mother, loving, attentive, caring, smart, nurturing, phenomenal to her son Kaiden, to her daughter Charlie, and to our daughter Frankie."

© Instagram Shemar called Jesiree a 'phenomenal mother'

Shemar then hit back at criticism he had seen online about his ex-girlfriend, adding: "When you hear our business on the internet or wherever it's our business and if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative then you ain't a fan of mine.

"If you really have love for me, if you're a fan of me then be kind. Breaking up ain't easy but if you get into all that negativity then you can basically kiss my [expletive]."

Praising Jesiree as a mother and confirming they will co-parent their daughter, Shemar explained: "Jesiree loves her children. When I'm not able to be there because of work or whatever, I know our daughter is in good hands.

© Instagram Shemar and Jesiree will co-parent their daughter

"We are friends, we are loving friends and we're gonna co-parent. We're gonna go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, waterpark, whatever – we're going to do all that because it's not about anything but the children.

"Frankie's got two of the dopest people as parents, and that's me and Jesiree, we're just gonna live life a little differently."