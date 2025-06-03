1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton looks so different after skin removal surgery amid 500lbs weight loss

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has shown off the results of her plastic surgery – and she looks so different.

The 38-year-old underwent excess skin removal surgery after losing 500lbs and stunned fans with her dramatic transformation.

Plastic sugery

After several delays, Tammy was recently approved for the procedure and unveiled her noticeably slimmer face, which no longer has excess skin hanging from her chin, in videos on TikTok.

In one clip, Tammy displays her slimmed-down appearance in a gorgeous selfie that she used a filter on, which gives her a makeover to show what she would look like in the 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, and 1980s.

© TikTok Tammy's face looks noticeably slimmer

Another clip featured a loved-up photo of Tammy and her girlfriend Andrea, but her fans were distracted by the TLC star's refined jawline.

"You look awesome Tammy!!! So happy for you. It's nice to see you happy again and I'm happy for you!" one commented.

© TikTok The TikTok filter made Tammy look unrecognizable

A second said: "Yaaaaaas that skin removal snatched that face and made all the hard work all the more worth it! Great job Tammy, you’re looking amazing and I know you must feel so much better! So many people are so proud of you!"

A third added: "Tammy! You had skin removal on your face! You look so good! Love it! So proud of you and your accomplishments!" Another said: "Tammy you got your surgery! I can tell by your face! YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL. SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

© TikTok Tammy finally had her excess skin removed after surgery delays

In a new episode of the TLC series airing June 3, which was filmed ahead of her surgery, Tammy expresses her fears ahead of undergoing the procedure.

"Just really the pain and then my fear of how I'm going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards," Tammy says. "I'm so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I'm not going to have this anymore."

She adds: "I'm going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It's scary but rewarding at the same time."

© TikTok Tammy prior to her excess skin removal surgery

Tammy admits that the surgery will change more about her life than just her appearance.

"I really don't know how I'm going to feel when I wake up from surgery and look down at myself," she notes in the clip.

"Even showering is going to be so much different because – I'm not trying to be nasty, y'all, I'm sorry – but I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there and it's kind of deep. In less than a week, I'm not going to have that."

© Instagram Tammy has lost 500lbs since she began her weight loss journey

Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 before checking into a 14-month weight loss rehab, and it has been life-changing for her.

She shares updates on TikTok regularly and last year she talked about how much she's changed.

"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a video. "Before I went to rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed, and just mean. Everybody hated me…and they still do…I had this I don't care attitude back then. I still do, but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."