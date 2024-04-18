1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton shocks fans with new weight loss photos after dropping 440lbs

Tammy Slaton has been lavished with praise after her latest social media post shows just how far she's come on her weight loss journey.

The 1000-lb Sisters' star, 37, was inundated with supportive messages when she took to Instagram with a selection of selfies this week.

The snapshots — in which her collarbones were clearly visible - showed her smiling and modeling a strapless top and in another, her pajamas, as she cradled her new pet cat, Chocolate.

© TLC Tammy Slaton is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 and her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith was one of many who commented on the photos. "You are killing it," he penned alongside the images.

Others wrote: "Collar bones coming through," and, "I'm watching your journey right now and its so inspiring."

In December 2023, Tammy revealed she had lost 440lbs and weighed 285lbs. At her heaviest she was 725lbs.

At the time, she spoke to People about her milestones and said what was "huge" for her, was likely small to other people.

Tammy Slaton displays weight loss after dropping 440lbs

"Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen," Tammy said. "I don't even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now.

"So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me."

© Instagram Tammy Slaton introduced her new cat

Tammy spent over a year in a rehabilitation centre and through treatment and surgery lost more than 400lbs.

She's faced many set backs including the death of her husband, Caleb, in June 2023.

She met him at the rehab centre but he died at the age of 40 just months after they tied the knot.

© TLC Tammy and Caleb wed in 2022

Caleb was still at the Ohio rehab, while Tammy was at her home in Kentucky when she received the news that he had died of unknown causes.

1000-lb. Sisters is an American reality television series that airs on TLC. It focuses on the personal lives of Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman. It chronicles their weight loss journeys and surgeries.

© Tammy Slaton Tammy lost her husband months after they married

Many of their family members now feature, with some also embarking on a mission to lose weight.

The fifth season of 1000-lb. Sisters recently wrapped.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.