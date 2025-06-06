Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Seyfried debuts major hair transformation in shocking post
The mother of two is known for her stunning blonde locks

Faye James
Senior Editor
7 minutes ago
Amanda Seyfried shocked fans with a major hair transformation on June 3, shifting away from her usual sunshine-blonde locks to a darker, less polished look. 

The actress is easily recognizable for her long tresses, wearing enviable beachy waves in Mamma Mia!, a straight '00s style in Mean Girls and youthful curls in Les Misérables. 

In character

Amanda seyfried hair© Instagram
Amanda showcased her new look from Long Bright River

In her latest Instagram post, Amanda flipped the script with a completely different look from her new crime series Long Bright River

"Very LONG very BRIGHT RIVER shoot behind-the-scenes: (First slide is a flashback idea that we cut out of the gate),she wrote in the caption.

The first picture saw Amanda on set with a blunt, choppy fringe dyed a darker shade of blonde, which completely transformed her face. 

Amanda Seyfried at the Met Gala© Getty
Amanda glowed with metallic silver hair at the 2024 Met Gala

Although the look did not make it into the show, her unexpected hairstyle proved that the star can pull off any look. 

The 39-year-old has rarely strayed from her usual honey-blonde hair, apart from her memorable 2024 Met Gala look that perfectly fit the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. 

For the event, her hair was sprayed a metallic silver and perfectly styled into dramatic curls, creating a structured hairdo with a leaf-shaped tiara to complete the look. 

Luscious locks

Amanda Seyfried attends the American premiere of "Mamma Mia!" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on July 16, 2008 in New York City© Getty
The actress is easily recognizable with her blonde tresses

Amanda's enviable blonde locks are perfectly maintained thanks to her tried and true hair routine, which she shared with Marie Claire

"My hair routine is…simpler and faster. Usually, I pull it back off my face and shampoo it once a week. That keeps it healthy, and I don't use any styling products, except for dry shampoo. I love things that make getting ready as easy as possible,she revealed. 

The A-lister later added in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she likes to keep her hair au naturale if possible. "I like having clean skin and taking care of my hair,she explained. "My secret is to avoid drying my hair with the hairdryer and also avoiding blow-dries when it's not necessary. In order to feel myself, I need to look the most natural as I can.

Becoming Mickey

Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Ashleigh Cummings as Casey in Long Bright River© PEACOCK
The mother of two plays a police officer in the crime series

Amanda's latest role saw her transform into Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia policewoman looking for her missing sister. 

"The characters in this story are struggling with the opioid crisis, and maybe I connect in a deeper way to this character's journey because of my relationship to a lot of the subject matter,she told Variety. 

"What I didn't expect is to feel like this experience grounded me as well. It lit a fire within me.

amanda seyfried long bright river© Instagram
She shared a photo from behind the scenes of the acclaimed show

She added: "wasn't looking for something grounded and heavy and dark, but it was therapeutic in a way. The storytelling, the perspective was so unique, and it knew exactly what it was. It felt like if this knows exactly what it is, then maybe I will find something new within my own journey.

The Golden Globe winner sunk her teeth into the role with vigor, and fulfilled her dream of playing a police officer. 

"I've always wanted to play a cop,she admitted to People. "It's like a childhood dream to play somebody that I just was always in awe of, even though it's funny [because] I'm not good with authority." 

To see Amanda's 2024 Met Gala look up close, watch below...

