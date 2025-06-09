Inside BBC presenter Isa Guha's romance with music star husband

BBC presenter Isa Guha is appearing on our screens this week as the ladies' Queen's Tennis tournament kicks off at Queen's Club in West Kensington, London.

The Queen's Tennis, described by the BBC as "the traditional warm-up for Wimbledon", will see the biggest names in tennis go head to head for the prestigious Queen's Club trophy. Current British number one Katie Boulter and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu are both set to compete in the women’s event.

Isa, 40, is a British cricket commentator, TV and radio broadcaster and former England cricketer, who will be presenting coverage across BBC Two, BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport all week.

Isa began playing cricket at around eight years old and made her Test cricket debut for England at age 17 in 2002, becoming the first woman of Indian heritage to represent England in cricket. But did you know she has a famous musician husband?

Isa's famous musician husband

Isa married British musician Richard Thomas in 2018. Richard was the lead singer and acoustic guitarist for folk-rock band Brother & Bones. Originating from Cornwall, the band opened tours for British singers like Ben Howard and Bastille.

© WireImage Rich Thomas from Brother and Bones performs at BIC on March 4, 2014 in Bournemouth

While the band broke up in 2020 during the pandemic, Richard still releases his own music. The band's website still reads: "We are more than lucky that, beyond the five members on stage, Brother & Bones has a touring crew that is equally a part of everything we’re about. We have grown up together, grown together, and now we travel together to keep things moving forward."

Isa and Rich were married in 2018

In September 2018, Isa took to X, formerly Twitter, to share pictures of the couple's special day. She wrote: "It’s been a challenging year but with this incredible human by my side I know I can get through anything. So lucky to have him in my life - these two pics pretty much sum up our amazing day, with so many of our best friends and family."

Isa's mother, Roma, received a cancer diagnosis shortly before their wedding, and Isa told The Telegraph just how much Richard helped her during this time. “He was just incredible. I am super lucky to have him in my life. He was just amazing, the last six months or so.”

Isa and Richard celebrated their four-year anniversary in Puglia. Instagram/Isa Guha

Forever singing his praises, Isa also told the Daily Express: "Rich has been an incredible support. We have such an understanding of each other, it's brilliant."

Isa has achieved huge success – both playing the sport she loves and presenting it off the field – and in 2002, she received the BBC Asian Sports Personality of the Year award. Times of India reported her net worth to be around £1.18million.

Isa took over Wimbledon hosting duties last year after Sue Barker retired.

© Helen Murray/BBC Qasa Alom, Clare Balding, Isa Guha

"It has been my dream job and I have loved every minute of it working with so many great colleagues who I am going to miss so much,” Sue said at the time.

Catch Isa presenting across sport on BBC Two, BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport this week.