Wimbledon star Emma Raducanu reveals 'pinch-me moment' with the Queen

Ahead of her return to Wimbledon, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has opened up about being a role model to aspiring tennis players during a candid chat with Gemma Chan.

Appearing in the July/August issue of ELLE UK, the 19-year-old also touched upon her winning moment last year. "When I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate - we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it," she revealed. "We are very normal."

The teen sensation made history as the youngest British player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open back in September. Emma has been hailed as an inspiration to young tennis players across the globe and a rising star both on-and-off court.

Following her momentous achievement, the sportswoman received congratulatory messages from all across the globe – including one from the Duchess of Cambridge.

However, her "pinch-me moment to date" comes from the Queen! "Definitely when I stepped off the court at the US Open, and when I received a letter from the Queen," she added.

Asked about being a role model, Emma explained: "I feel like if girls, or even boys, can see me out there having fun, smiling and doing things they can really relate to. I want to inspire kids to keep playing. I still find it hard to believe I'm that person."

During her chat with actress Gemma, the British tennis star - whose father is from Romania and mother is from China - reflected on her multicultural identity. "I grew up here, so I feel British," she said.

"But I'm influenced by the cultures of both my parents. My mum instilled respect for everyone as a big part of my life.

"There's also mental toughness and strength – not necessarily through being confident and everyone knowing that you are, but having that inner sense of belief. I feel like it's a big thing in Asian culture."

The July/August issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 8 June

