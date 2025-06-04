TV viewers binge-watching 'amazing' show with Happy Valley and Vienna Blood stars

Viewers are binge-watching one of the BBC's returning comedy dramas, which many have hailed as "amazing" and "hilarious".

Conleth Hill (Vienna Blood, Game of Thrones), Sian Gibson (Peter Kay's Car Share) and Rosie Cavaliero (Code 404, Gentleman Jack) star in the 1990s-set sitcom, The Power of Parker, about a Stockport-based businessman who's having an affair with his wife's sister.

Taking to social media following the season two premiere, viewers praised the "brilliant" sitcom, with some binge-watching the six-parter on social media.

One person wrote: "Series 2 - 1/2 binged. Excellent comedy with a banging soundtrack," while another added: "Fab show. Binged series one and two. Absolutely hilarious."

© BBC/Boffola Pictures Conleth Hill stars in The Power of Parker

A third viewer was pleased to see the show back on screens, penning: "Just love #thepowerofparker! Great to see it back. First ep tonight didn't disappoint!" while another shared their hopes for a third series, writing: "Amazing program, hope there's a series three."

What is The Power of Parker about?

In series one, which aired in 2023, Martin Parker (Hill) seems to have the perfect life, with a chain of successful electrical superstores, a wife of 25 years, two kids, a big house and a flash car. But under the surface, he's struggling to juggle his business debts with the two women in his life: his wife and his mistress.

Series two jumps forward to 1992 and finds Kath, Martin and Diane all trying their best to get along

© BBC/Boffola Pictures The series is set in Stockport in the 1990s

The synopsis continues: "Martin Parker has hit rock bottom and is desperate to get his reputation back, Diane is adjusting to single life and running a business, while Kath is getting her happily ever after with her man by her side and is working on rekindling a relationship with her sister.

"She's on a mission to sort things out for her sister and her man, but her interfering does the opposite and jeopardises everything. They will need to depend on each other now more than ever, but who do they trust?"

Who stars in The Power of Parker?

Conleth Hill, famed for playing Varys in Game of Thrones, stars as Martin Parker. He's joined by Rosie Cavaliero (KAOS, Unforgotten) as Martin's wife, Diane, and Sian Gibson (Murder They Hope, and Peter Kay's Car Share), who co-writes the show with Paul Coleman, as Kath.

© BBC/Boffola Pictures Viewers hailed the show as "amazing"

Sheila Reid (Benidorm) plays Gladys, alongside George Costigan (Happy Valley) as Dougie, and Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9) as Sandy, while Diane Morgan (Motherland) and Elizabeth Berrington (Stella) guest star.

Other cast members include Abby Vicky-Russell as Julie, Dominic Holmes as Tom, and Lani Heywood as Alison.

Will there be a third season?

As of now, there's been no word from the BBC about the show's renewal. However, the season two cliffhanger ending perfectly sets up a third season, so we're keeping our fingers crossed!

Seasons one and two of The Power of Parker are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.