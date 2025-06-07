The BBC's hidden gem of a period drama fans are calling 'utterly brilliant'

BBC viewers are discovering a period drama they’re calling “utterly brilliant”.

Gentleman Jack, which first aired in 2019, has built a loyal following and is now being recognised as one of the broadcaster’s hidden gems.

The series is set in 1830s Yorkshire and is based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister. Lister, played by Suranne Jones, is remembered as one of the first openly gay women in British history.

Anne Lister’s legacy brought to life

© BBC Gentleman Jack is a must-watch on the BBC

The drama is adapted from Lister’s detailed diaries, which total around five million words.

Much of her writing was originally in a coded script and wasn’t fully decoded until the 1980s.

The show explores both Lister’s romantic relationships and her business ventures as a landowner and industrialist.

Her story is groundbreaking, and viewers have praised the series for bringing it to a wider audience.

Anne’s main love interest in the series is Anne Walker, portrayed by Sophie Rundle.

Their relationship is at the centre of the drama, and fans have called their on-screen chemistry unmatched.

A viewer on Rotten Tomatoes wrote: "This show continues to amaze everyone with how good it is. Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle presented us with wonderful performances."

Another added: "I can't say enough good things about this extraordinary series… Suranne Jones is a wonder, as are Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard."

Fans praise the cast and storytelling

© BBC Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack

The show has also been praised for its dialogue, direction and historical detail.

Created by Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack has been described as one of the most important LGBTQ+ dramas of recent years.

One fan said: "Everything about this show is absolutely brilliant… the production values are as good as anything I've seen."

Another wrote: "Perhaps the biggest twist on television these days is a front-and-centre, unapologetically lesbian storyline."

The series shows Lister’s day-to-day life at Shibden Hall, her family estate in Halifax.

© BBC Gentleman Jack is still on of the best BBC shows ever made

She inherited the property and oversaw its redesign, hiring a local architect and adding gothic features and gardens.

The show blends her personal and professional life, showing how her influence shaped the estate for years to come.

Shibden Hall is now open to the public and remains closely associated with her legacy.

A standout drama with lasting impact

© BBC Sophie Rundle in BBC's Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack made its debut in 2019 and returned for a second season in 2022.

Suranne, 45, has spoken about how proud she is to be part of the show.

Speaking to GLAAD before the second season, she said: “It makes a difference to be telling important stories… to feel like you’re making a mark with your work is wonderful."

Viewers have shared how much the show has meant to them, especially in its portrayal of lesbian relationships in history.

One fan wrote: "The LGBTQIA+ audience is so appreciative and grateful for consistently respectful and beautiful storytelling… this cast and crew did their homework, and it paid off in spades."

All episodes of Gentleman Jack are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.