Binge-worthy medical drama hailed as 'perfect' by viewers is now available on BBC

A new medical drama, which viewers have hailed as "perfect," has arrived on the BBC.

St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary-style comedy drama from the producers of hit shows The Office and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, follows the lives of the staff at an understaffed, struggling Oregon hospital.

The series, which first aired in the US last year, was acquired by the BBC in 2024 and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Keep reading to find out more.

What is St. Denis Medical about?

Created by Justin Spitzer, know for his producer credits on The Office and Superstore, and Eric Ledgin (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superstore), St Denis Medical is set in an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital, where the dedicated doctors and nurses are trying their best to help their patients while mainting their own sanity.

At the helm is ambitious hospital administrator Joyce, played by Wendi McClendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Reno 911!), who has big plans for the hospital.

© BBC/2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC/Ron Batzdorff Wendi McClendon-Covey stars in St Denis Medical

In episode one, Alex starts her demanding new role as supervising nurse but needs to get home on time to see her daughter in the school play, while newly-hired registered nurse Matt gets off to a rocky start on his first day when he injects himself with an EpiPen.

The episode synopsis continues: "Joyce has ordered an expensive mammogram machine, and Ron has ordered milkshakes."

What are viewers saying about St. Denis Medical?

It's safe to say the series is well-loved among viewers, with many praising the "great" cast and funny script on social media.

© BBC/2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC The series follows the staff at a struggling Oregon hospital

One person wrote on X: "Binge-watching St. Denis Medical. Hilarious! Perfect amount of cringe," while another added: "St Denis medical is so good, I didn't expect to be so hooked LOL."

A third fan penned: "St. Denis Medical is a perfect show," while another hailed the series as "the best comedy show in recent years," adding: "I didn't have high hopes and it's become one of my favourite shows ever."

Who stars in St. Denis Medical?

Wendi McLendon-Covey stars alongside Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat, Superstore) as over-confident trauma surgeon Bruce, and Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as newly-qualified E.R. nurse Matt.

© BBC/2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC Season one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Allison Tolman (Fargo), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear) and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore), and David Alan Grier (The Color Purple) round out the cast.

All 18 episodes of St. Denis Medical season one are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.