For fans of the Blue Bloods franchise, it was a welcome surprise to see film and TV veteran Ernie Hudson take Tom Selleck's place in the pseudo-Frank Reagan role in the show's new spin-off.

The actor, 79, will play the patriarch of the prominent Silver family of Boston, the setting of Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg. Ernie will play Reverend Peters, the head of the city's most notable law enforcement family just like the Reagans.

However, while his onscreen persona has been cemented thanks to classic films like the Ghostbusters franchise and TV series like Oz, Grace and Frankie and Quantum Leap, the star keeps his personal life more so under wraps.

© Getty Images Ernie Hudson and his four sons

Here's what you need to know about Ernie's four sons…

© Instagram Earnest Lee Hudson Jr., 59 Earnest Lee Hudson Jr., who goes by Ernie Hudson Jr., was born in September 1965 to Ernie and his first wife, his high school sweetheart Jeannie Moore. The couple met when they were teens and tied the knot in 1963 and divorced in 1976. Ernie Jr. and his younger brother moved in with their father after the split and were raised primarily by their dad. Ernie Jr. followed his father into the acting profession, most notably with a recurring role on Oz from 1999-2000. However, he made a pivot into writing and working as a poet in later life, and was affirmed in 2021 as Togbui Kpogo Afenya I, an Ewe Chief in an eastern region of Ghana. His website mentions his work now with non-profits "focuses on identifying and nurturing African Traditional & American corporate management leadership." He is also a member of Mensa and is now a father-of-three and grandfather-of-three.

© Instagram Rahaman Hudson, 55 Rahaman Hudson was born to Ernie and Jeannie reportedly in 1969, and was seven when he moved in with his father after his parents split. He hasn't ventured into the acting profession like his father and older brother did, although did obtain a degree from Columbia University's film school. Rahaman did find his own way into the entertainment industry, however. He established a career for himself as a prominent jazz musician, releasing two albums: 2006's Snapshot and 2012's The Songcrafter Album. He performed at the Tobago Jazz Fest in 2010, and made several appearances at Three Crown Studio in Brooklyn. While he has not mentioned a partner, his social media page shows he has two children, named Thorn and Najeeta.

© Getty Images Andrew Hudson, 36 Ernie welcomed his third son, Andrew Hudson, with his second wife, former flight attendant Linda Kingsberg. Ernie and Linda have been married since 1985, and their son was reportedly born in 1988. Not much is known about Andrew compared to his other siblings. He's made a few red carpet appearances over the years, and most notably joined his brothers and father on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud in 2016 (where half-brother Rahaman went by "Rocky").

© Getty Images Ross Hudson, 34 Ross Hudson is the youngest of Ernie's four sons, also welcomed with his wife Linda, reportedly in 1990. Ross has also not followed either his father or oldest half-brother into the acting profession. Like his older brother, Ross keeps out of the spotlight as well, joining his siblings on Family Feud in 2016 and helping them in the Fast Money round with oldest brother Ernie Jr. Although, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor pointed out that host Steve Harvey's treatment of his youngest did irk him. "My youngest son is very soft-spoken, and Steve was kind of making fun of his voice," he recalled. "I'm sitting there… 'Don't show that you're getting annoyed. I will knock him out.'"