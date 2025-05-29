Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Tom Selleck's Blue Bloods replacement Ernie Hudson's 4 sons, including a famous musician
Subscribe
Meet Tom Selleck's Blue Bloods replacement Ernie Hudson's 4 sons, including a famous musician
Ernie Hudson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Meet Tom Selleck's Blue Bloods replacement Ernie Hudson's 4 sons, including a famous musician

The Ghostbusters star has been cast in the show's spin-off Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

For fans of the Blue Bloods franchise, it was a welcome surprise to see film and TV veteran Ernie Hudson take Tom Selleck's place in the pseudo-Frank Reagan role in the show's new spin-off.

The actor, 79, will play the patriarch of the prominent Silver family of Boston, the setting of Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg. Ernie will play Reverend Peters, the head of the city's most notable law enforcement family just like the Reagans.

However, while his onscreen persona has been cemented thanks to classic films like the Ghostbusters franchise and TV series like Oz, Grace and Frankie and Quantum Leap, the star keeps his personal life more so under wraps.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Lance Bass vs Kellie Pickler and Ernie Hudson vs Nene Leakes" - The celebrity families competing to win cash for their charities feature the families from award-winning country music recording artist Kellie Pickler; and Lance Bass, member of the multi-platinum pop boy band *NSYNC. In a separate game, family members from NeNe Leakes, star of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "To Tell the Truth," will compete against the family of actor Ernie Hudson. ERNIE HUDSON JR., ROSS HUDSON, ERNIE HUDSON, RAHAMAN ROCKY HUDSON, ANDREW HUDSON© Getty Images
Ernie Hudson and his four sons

Here's what you need to know about Ernie's four sons…

Ernie Hudson Jr. pictured after officiating a friend's wedding, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Earnest Lee Hudson Jr., 59

Earnest Lee Hudson Jr., who goes by Ernie Hudson Jr., was born in September 1965 to Ernie and his first wife, his high school sweetheart Jeannie Moore. The couple met when they were teens and tied the knot in 1963 and divorced in 1976.

Ernie Jr. and his younger brother moved in with their father after the split and were raised primarily by their dad. Ernie Jr. followed his father into the acting profession, most notably with a recurring role on Oz from 1999-2000.

However, he made a pivot into writing and working as a poet in later life, and was affirmed in 2021 as Togbui Kpogo Afenya I, an Ewe Chief in an eastern region of Ghana. His website mentions his work now with non-profits "focuses on identifying and nurturing African Traditional & American corporate management leadership." He is also a member of Mensa and is now a father-of-three and grandfather-of-three.

Rahaman Hudson captured in the middle of a performance, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Rahaman Hudson, 55

Rahaman Hudson was born to Ernie and Jeannie reportedly in 1969, and was seven when he moved in with his father after his parents split. He hasn't ventured into the acting profession like his father and older brother did, although did obtain a degree from Columbia University's film school. Rahaman did find his own way into the entertainment industry, however.

He established a career for himself as a prominent jazz musician, releasing two albums: 2006's Snapshot and 2012's The Songcrafter Album

He performed at the Tobago Jazz Fest in 2010, and made several appearances at Three Crown Studio in Brooklyn. While he has not mentioned a partner, his social media page shows he has two children, named Thorn and Najeeta.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Lance Bass vs Kellie Pickler and Ernie Hudson vs Nene Leakes" - The celebrity families competing to win cash for their charities feature the families from award-winning country music recording artist Kellie Pickler; and Lance Bass, member of the multi-platinum pop boy band *NSYNC. In a separate game, family members from NeNe Leakes, star of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "To Tell the Truth," will compete against the family of actor Ernie Hudson. ROSS HUDSON, ANDREW HUDSON, RAHAMAN ROCKY HUDSON, STEVE HARVEY, ERNIE HUDSON JR.© Getty Images

Andrew Hudson, 36

Ernie welcomed his third son, Andrew Hudson, with his second wife, former flight attendant Linda Kingsberg. Ernie and Linda have been married since 1985, and their son was reportedly born in 1988.

Not much is known about Andrew compared to his other siblings. He's made a few red carpet appearances over the years, and most notably joined his brothers and father on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud in 2016 (where half-brother Rahaman went by "Rocky").

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Lance Bass vs Kellie Pickler and Ernie Hudson vs Nene Leakes" - The celebrity families competing to win cash for their charities feature the families from award-winning country music recording artist Kellie Pickler; and Lance Bass, member of the multi-platinum pop boy band *NSYNC. In a separate game, family members from NeNe Leakes, star of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "To Tell the Truth," will compete against the family of actor Ernie Hudson. STEVE HARVEY, ROSS HUDSON© Getty Images

Ross Hudson, 34

Ross Hudson is the youngest of Ernie's four sons, also welcomed with his wife Linda, reportedly in 1990. Ross has also not followed either his father or oldest half-brother into the acting profession. Like his older brother, Ross keeps out of the spotlight as well, joining his siblings on Family Feud in 2016 and helping them in the Fast Money round with oldest brother Ernie Jr. 

Although, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor pointed out that host Steve Harvey's treatment of his youngest did irk him. "My youngest son is very soft-spoken, and Steve was kind of making fun of his voice," he recalled. "I'm sitting there… 'Don't show that you're getting annoyed. I will knock him out.'"

WATCH: Get a first look at Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More